Waukee ends Sioux City East girls basketball season in 5A quarterfinals

The only field goal by the Black Raiders in the second quarter came with 88 seconds left in the quarter on a Diew layup.

The Black Raiders were also 0-for-5 from the free-throw line in the second quarter.

The lack of scoring also carried over into the third quarter. Waukee again held East in a 5-plus minute drought and McCloy broke it with a 3-pointer.

“We couldn’t get into our stuff,” Drent said. “If you look at the possessions at the times where we got something set up, it turned into a game of scramble.”

East kept up with Waukee by seven points in the final 2:59 of that quarter.

Diew hit a free throw, which she was 2 of 6 from the line in her final high school basketball game.

Vondrak followed it up with a layup, then McCloy got a fastbreak opportunity, which she converted into a layup.

Vondrak again drove into the lane where she hit a high-percentage shot.

The fourth quarter belonged mostly to the bench players. McCloy hit two free throws, but shortly after that, Drent put in the backups -- especially the younger ones -- to gain valuable experience of playing on the Wells Fargo Arena hardwood floor.