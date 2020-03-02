Waukee ends Sioux City East girls basketball season in 5A quarterfinals

DES MOINES -- No matter what the East High School basketball team tried to do Monday, Waukee shut every avenue down.
The Class 5A top-seeded Warriors (22-2) dominated the Black Raiders (16-8) in a 76-36 quarterfinal win at Wells Fargo Arena, and the Warriors established their win with their press defense.
The Warriors forced 17 Black Raiders turnovers largely in part of their press, and it confused the Black Raiders.
Waukee used its full-court press even into the third quarter when the game at that point was well decided. Waukee spread itself out in a 2-2-1-style press.
Waukee took away what East wanted to do right away, and perhaps East hadn’t seen an in-your-face defense like that all season.
“Our spacing wasn’t very good, and we didn’t have people in the right places,” East coach Brian Drent said. “We got confused on where we were supposed to be. And, then it just snowballed on us. I think we didn’t look down the court enough. We’re standing, and we get the ball reversed up the court, and we’re throwing it back to where the pressure came from.”
East’s Nyamer Diew and Kennedy McCloy compared the Warriors’ press to that of West. Both teams have athletes who can be fast and cover a lot of ground, plus there’s enough size that gives opposing teams problems to get the ball down the floor.
“That was a tough loss,” McCloy said. “It’s really, really intense. It was super, super aggressive and they brought a lot of pressure. We weren’t ready for that.”
Waukee scored 26 points off those 17 turnovers.
The Warriors also shot well from the floor, and Drent credited the Warriors for doing so.
“They’re playing at an incredibly high level,” Drent said of the Warriors. “This wasn’t a great representation of us. If they keep shooting it that well, they’re going to win the state championship.”
Waukee shot 55 percent from the floor over the entirety of the game, and its hottest quarter came right away in the first. Waukee was 10-for-14 from the floor, and made four of six 3-point attempts.
In terms of 3s, the Warriors were 9-for-18 in the game and were 7-for-12 in the first half.
At the end of the first quarter, the Warriors led the Black Raiders, 29-9.
By the end of the first quarter, the Black Raiders had seven turnovers, and the Warriors scored nine off turnovers.
McCloy hit a free throw on the first possession of the second quarter to give East its 10th point. Waukee then held East scoreless for 5 minutes, 23 seconds of the second quarter. The Black Raiders missed their first eight shots in the second until Kyley Vondrak ended the drought with two made free throws.
The only field goal by the Black Raiders in the second quarter came with 88 seconds left in the quarter on a Diew layup.
The Black Raiders were also 0-for-5 from the free-throw line in the second quarter.
The lack of scoring also carried over into the third quarter. Waukee again held East in a 5-plus minute drought and McCloy broke it with a 3-pointer.
“We couldn’t get into our stuff,” Drent said. “If you look at the possessions at the times where we got something set up, it turned into a game of scramble.”
East kept up with Waukee by seven points in the final 2:59 of that quarter.
Diew hit a free throw, which she was 2 of 6 from the line in her final high school basketball game.
Vondrak followed it up with a layup, then McCloy got a fastbreak opportunity, which she converted into a layup.
Vondrak again drove into the lane where she hit a high-percentage shot.
The fourth quarter belonged mostly to the bench players. McCloy hit two free throws, but shortly after that, Drent put in the backups -- especially the younger ones -- to gain valuable experience of playing on the Wells Fargo Arena hardwood floor.
“We didn’t come out as hard as we should have,” Diew said. “It happens. I’m sad it happened at the state tournament, but it is what it is.”
Kayla Benson and Megan Callahan each hit shots, and the Black Raiders played nine ladies in the season finale.
Vondrak, who also came off the bench, tied with Diew as the Black Raiders’ No. 2 scorers with eight points.
McCloy led the Black Raiders with 11 points. She was 3-for-5 from the floor and 3-for-4 from the stripe.
“It’s been a great experience, and I’m so glad to end my career here at the Wells,” McCloy said.
