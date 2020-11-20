Waukon shuts down Central Lyon/George-Little Rock's offense in 2A title game

The Lions did seem to bounce right back as Spiess returned the kickoff to the Waukon 34-yard line and on the first play, Lutmer went up the middle and broke free for a 34-yard touchdown run to make it 8-7.

But CL/GLR was always at least one score behind for the rest of the game.

"Any time they score it is a momentum killer but our guys came back a little bit and got on the board," Eben said. "But it's 8-7 and you are still down a bit and you have that in the back of your head."

The two teams traded punts and then the Lions recovered a fumble at the Waukon 44-yard line.

However, they gave it right back when Lutmer's pass was picked off by Creed Welch two plays later. It was one of three interceptions, all by Welch, and the Lions also lost a fumble in the game.

"We turned the ball over way too much today, something we haven't done too much this year at all," Eben said. "Maybe that's credit to them as much as maybe we played not as good of football as we could've. Credit to them for creating turnovers."

Waukon started at its own 12-yard line after the pick and proceeded to go 88 yards in eight plays as Pat Hennessy scored on a 7-yard run for a 16-7 lead with 5:06 left in the half.