Wayne captures first Nebraska high school girls state bowling title

LINCOLN, Neb. — Top-seeded Wayne turned in a dominating performance Wednesday to capture the first girls state bowling title.

The Blue Devils did not drop a game in four best-of-five matches at Sun Valley Lanes, and capped the day with a sweep of Millard West in the final.

“I’m really proud,” coach Josh Johnson said. “We’ve been bowling 15 years or more in youth programs so we were building toward this.”

Wayne swept Bellevue West, Lexington and Papillion-La Vista South to reach the final. The Blue Devils then had to wait to see which team prevailed out of the losers bracket of the double-elimination event.

Millard West lost its first match against Lexington but fought back to win four matches — three by the five-game maximum. But the Wildcats’ spirited run ended against Wayne.

In Game 1, the Blue Devils won 185-137. Wayne pulled away late with strikes from Natalie Bentjen and Brianna Nissen and a double in the 10th from Jamie Janke.

Both teams struggled in Game 2 but Wayne prevailed 147-124. A spare in the ninth by Andi Belt and another double in the 10th by Janke gave the Blue Devils a 2-0 lead in the match.