Wayne captures first Nebraska high school girls state bowling title

LINCOLN, Neb. — Top-seeded Wayne turned in a dominating performance Wednesday to capture the first girls state bowling title.
The Blue Devils did not drop a game in four best-of-five matches at Sun Valley Lanes, and capped the day with a sweep of Millard West in the final.
“I’m really proud,” coach Josh Johnson said. “We’ve been bowling 15 years or more in youth programs so we were building toward this.”
Wayne swept Bellevue West, Lexington and Papillion-La Vista South to reach the final. The Blue Devils then had to wait to see which team prevailed out of the losers bracket of the double-elimination event.
Millard West lost its first match against Lexington but fought back to win four matches — three by the five-game maximum. But the Wildcats’ spirited run ended against Wayne.
In Game 1, the Blue Devils won 185-137. Wayne pulled away late with strikes from Natalie Bentjen and Brianna Nissen and a double in the 10th from Jamie Janke.
Both teams struggled in Game 2 but Wayne prevailed 147-124. A spare in the ninth by Andi Belt and another double in the 10th by Janke gave the Blue Devils a 2-0 lead in the match.
Game 3 wasn’t as close. Wayne had four strikes and six spares to win 193-141. Strikes in the ninth and 10th by Belt and Janke capped the victory.
Janke, a junior who finished as the state singles runner-up Monday, said the team appreciated the support it received at the tournament from family and friends.
“They’re amazing,” she said. “Our parents are all really passionate about it.”
Johnson agreed.
“The crowd today was about 90% Blue Devil blue,” he said. “Our teams are passionate about sports and each other, so it’s more like family.”
Janke, who only has been bowling two years but rolled a 290 earlier this season, said she was happy to get the opportunity to compete at the varsity level.
“To see this as a high school sport made me so happy,” she said. “When I found out about it I went up to the bowling alley and started practicing.”
Members of the winning team were Janke, Bentjen, Nissen, Belt, Jersi Jensen, Riley Haschke and Catherine Rutenbeck.
Bowling for Millard West were Emily Ciesielski, Kaitlyn Dickmeyer, Gwen Naumann, Lacy Nemitz, Jillian Weland and MacKenzie Nelsen. The Wildcats’ coach is Megan Smith.
Also qualifying for the team finals were Seward, Lexington, Papio South, Lincoln Pius X, Columbus and Bellevue West.