Wayne had to come through the consolation bracket on Friday but it was no problem for Wayne as it won all three games to claim the Class B state title on Friday.
Tori Kniesche was a force all throughout the state tournament and it continued on Friday. She had 10 strikeouts in the 5-3 championship win against Beatrice, 17 strikeouts in the 6-1 win over Beatrice to force the deciding game and 14 strikeouts in a 9-1 win against Seward to start the day.
Kniesche also did plenty of damage at the plate. She hit two home runs in the championship game, driving in all five runs for the team. Kendall Dorey scored twice for the Blue Devils.
In the 6-1 win over Beatrice, Kniesche hit two home runs and drove in three runs. Dorey hit a home run, scored twice and drove in three runs. Kayla Fleming hit a double and Taytum Sweetland was 2-for-3 with a run scored.
Kniesche had five home runs on the day as she launched one against Seward. She finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Aliah Schulz was 2-for-3 with a triple, a run scored and two RBIs and Brooklyn Kruse scored twice and had an RBI and Hailey Schroeder scored twice. Sweetland drove in a run.