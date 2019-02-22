The weather forced postseason basketball teams to be moved around on Friday and Saturday.
East and West were both schedule to have Class 4A substate games on Friday and both games were postponed to Monday. East hosts Lewis Central at 7 p.m. on Monday and West hosts Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln at 7 p.m. on Monday.
Class 1A and 2A substate games on Saturday changed their top times.
In 2A, Boyden-Hull faces Pocahontas Area at 1 p.m. in Spirit Lake. OABCIG faces Rock Valley at 2 p.m. at East.
In 1A, Remsen St. Mary's faces South O'Brien at 11 a.m. at MOC-Floyd Valley. Sioux Central faces Exira-EHK at 1 p.m. at Denison-Schleswig.
In the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament on Saturday, the Morningside men's home game against Dakota Wesleyan was moved to a 1 p.m. start time as was the Northwestern women's home game against Dakota Wesleyan for a 1 p.m. tip.