The snow and ice has caused a number of postponements in the Siouxland area on Friday.
The famed Herb Irgens Invite, hosted by OA-BCIG in Ida Grove, is usually a two-day meet. But due to the weather, Friday's portion of the meet was cancelled. Instead, the tournament will be a one-day event on Saturday with wrestling starting at 10 a.m.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's home doubleheader against Lewis Central was postponed until Monday with start times of 5:30 and 7 p.m.
The West boys were scheduled to travel to Des Moines East on Saturday but that game has been canceled.
The Siouxland Conference was maybe hit the hardest with all of its doubleheaders on Friday postponed. Sheldon hosting MOC-Floyd Valley and Sibley-Ocheyeden hosting Sioux Center are both moved to Monday. George-Little Rock hosting Boyden-Hull and Okoboji hosting Rock Valley are both moved to Thursday.
The Denison-Schleswig boys home game against Kuemper Catholic is postponed until Thursday, Jan. 31 as is the Monarch girls road game at Kuemper Catholic.
In the Lakes Conference, Spirit Lake's doubleheader against Estherville Lincoln Central is postponed to Thursday. Western Christian's doubleheader at Tea is postponed with no makeup date set yet.
Newell-Fonda's doubleheader at Southeast Valley has been canceled according to the Twin Lakes Conference website.
In the War Eagle Conference, West Sioux's doubleheader at Clay Central-Everly is postponed until Thursday and Le Mars Gehlen Catholic postponed its doubleheader with Trinity Christian to Thursday, Jan. 31.
In Western Valley Conference, Westwood's doubleheader against MVAO-COU was postponed to Saturday. Woodbury Central's doubleheader against Ridge View was postponed until Monday.