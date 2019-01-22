Freezing rain caused some postponements and cancellations on Tuesday.
The West doubleheader at Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson and the North doubleheader at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln were both postponed. The North doubleheader was postponed until Thursday and the West doubleheader was rescheduled for Monday.
For the second year in a row, the South Sioux doubleheader against Millard South has been postponed. No makeup date, if any, has been set.
Dakota Valley's home doubleheader against Spirit Lake was postponed with no makeup date set.
In the Western Valley Conference, MVAOCOU's wrestling meet at Missouri Valley was canceled. The Ridge View basketball doubleheader at Ar-We-Va was postponed until Saturday.