Due to the weather, the Class 1A and 2A substate IHSAA boys basketball games on Saturday in the area were all postponed.
In Class 2A, Boyden-Hull's substate game against Pocahontas Area is now at 7 p.m. on Monday with the site changed to Spencer High School.
The OABCIG vs. Rock Valley substate game is now at 7 p.m. on Monday with the site changed to Le Mars High School.
In Class 1A, Remsen St. Mary's substate game against South O'Brien is now at 7 p.m. on Monday at MOC-Floyd Valley.
Sioux Central's substate game against Exira-EHK is now at 7 p.m. on Monday with the site changed to Carroll High School.