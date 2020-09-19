WEEK 2 AREA FOOTBALL SCORES

WEEK 4 AREA PREP FOOTBALL SCORES
Iowa
Sioux City East 34, Sioux City North 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 35, Le Mars 12
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 45, Bishop Heelan 20
West Sioux 38, Western Christian 31
Woodbury Central 27, Okoboji 0
Remsen St. Mary's 56, West Bend-Mallard 6
Kingsley-Pierson 41, River Valley 14
Lawton-Bronson 42, Akron-Westfield 21
West Monona 20, IKM-Manning 7
West Lyon 48, Unity Christian 27
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 50, Sheldon 14
Sioux Center 27, MOC-Floyd Valley 0
Spirit Lake 34, Estherville Lincoln Central 27 (2OT)
Sibley-Ocheyedan 14, Hinton 0
Hartley-Melvin-Sanbord 22, Gehlen Catholic 7
Spencer 42, Storm Lake 18
Emmetsburg 27, Sioux Ddentral 0
Nebraska
Yutan 54, South Sioux 14
Ponca 49, Twin River 18
Allen 50, Homer 13
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 34, Elkhorn Valley 14
Walthill 50, Emerson-Hubbard 32
Bloomfield 28, Pender 24
West Point-Beemer 53, O'Neill 14
Wynot 70, Randolph 14
Aquinas 22, Crofton 14
Ashland-Greenwood 28, Wayne 20 (OT)
Battle Creek 27, Columbus Scotus 26
Bishop Neumann 42, Tekamah-Herman 6
Creighton 46, Boyd County 8
Howells/Dodge 40, Wisner-Pilger 22
Humphrey St. Francis 62, Wausa 6
Oakland-Craig 38, Logan-Magnolia 0
Pierce 56, Arlington 13
Stanton 42, Clarkson/Leigh 20
South Dakota
Dakota Valley 23, Sioux Falls Christian 21
Sioux Valley 44, Elk Point-Jefferson 26
Yankton 34, Vermillion 21
