WEEK 2 AREA FOOTBALL SCORES
WEEK 4 AREA PREP FOOTBALL SCORES

WEEK 4 AREA PREP FOOTBALL SCORES

Iowa

Sioux City East 34, Sioux City North 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 35, Le Mars 12

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 45, Bishop Heelan 20

West Sioux 38, Western Christian 31

Woodbury Central 27, Okoboji 0

Remsen St. Mary's 56, West Bend-Mallard 6

Kingsley-Pierson 41, River Valley 14

Lawton-Bronson 42, Akron-Westfield 21

West Monona 20, IKM-Manning 7

West Lyon 48, Unity Christian 27

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 50, Sheldon 14

Sioux Center 27, MOC-Floyd Valley 0

Spirit Lake 34, Estherville Lincoln Central 27 (2OT)

Sibley-Ocheyedan 14, Hinton 0

Hartley-Melvin-Sanbord 22, Gehlen Catholic 7

Spencer 42, Storm Lake 18

Emmetsburg 27, Sioux Ddentral 0

Nebraska

Yutan 54, South Sioux 14

Ponca 49, Twin River 18

Allen 50, Homer 13

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 34, Elkhorn Valley 14

Walthill 50, Emerson-Hubbard 32

Bloomfield 28, Pender 24

West Point-Beemer 53, O'Neill 14

Wynot 70, Randolph 14

Aquinas 22, Crofton 14

Ashland-Greenwood 28, Wayne 20 (OT)

Battle Creek 27, Columbus Scotus 26

Bishop Neumann 42, Tekamah-Herman 6

Creighton 46, Boyd County 8

Howells/Dodge 40, Wisner-Pilger 22

Humphrey St. Francis 62, Wausa 6

Oakland-Craig 38, Logan-Magnolia 0

Pierce 56, Arlington 13

Stanton 42, Clarkson/Leigh 20

South Dakota

Dakota Valley 23, Sioux Falls Christian 21

Sioux Valley 44, Elk Point-Jefferson 26

Yankton 34, Vermillion 21

