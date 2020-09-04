 Skip to main content
WEEK 2 PREP FOOTBALL SCORES
WEEK 2 PREP FOOTBALL SCORES

Week 2 scores

Iowa

Bishop Heelan 49, North 12

Fort Dodge 36, East 20

Lewis Central 49, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 28

OABCIG 27, Spirit Lake 21

Westwood 27, Akron-Westfield 12

Remsen St. Mary's 52, Harris-Lake Park 0

Kingsley-Pierson 34, West Bend-Mallard 0

Unity Christian 27, Woodbury Central 13

Lawton-Bronson 14, Alta-Aurelia 7

West Lyon 28, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 40, West Sioux 0

Sioux Center 20, Western Christian 14

MMCRU 20, MVAOCOU 16

Sioux Central 16, East Sac 6

Sheldon 21, South O'Brien 0

Spencer 35, Denison-Schleswig 7

Sibley-Ocheyedan 19, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 18

Okoboji 17, North Union 13

Humboldt 28, Storm Lake 7

Riverside 36, West Monona 2

Nebraska

Allen 32, Mead 22

Crofton 48, Twin River 7

Hartington Cedar Catholic 24, Battle Creek 21

Pender 63, Randolph 0

Wakefield 56, Wisner-Pilger 20

Wayne 35, West Point-Beemer 19

Wynot 32, Bloomfield 6

Pierce 71, Columbus Lakeview 21

Stanton 46, LCC 16

Humphrey St. Francis 68, Emerson-Hubbard 0

Oakland-Craig 62, BRLD 0

Osceola 78, Wausa 0

South Dakota

Yankton 51, Dakota Valley 15

Tea Area 54, Vermillion 0

Alcester-Hudson 56, Estelline/Hendricks 12

Beresford 34, Garretson 28

Elk Point-Jefferson 37, Sisseton 16

