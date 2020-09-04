WEEK 2 PREP FOOTBALL SCORES

Week 2 scores
Iowa
Bishop Heelan 49, North 12
Fort Dodge 36, East 20
Lewis Central 49, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 28
OABCIG 27, Spirit Lake 21
Westwood 27, Akron-Westfield 12
Remsen St. Mary's 52, Harris-Lake Park 0
Kingsley-Pierson 34, West Bend-Mallard 0
Unity Christian 27, Woodbury Central 13
Lawton-Bronson 14, Alta-Aurelia 7
West Lyon 28, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 40, West Sioux 0
Sioux Center 20, Western Christian 14
MMCRU 20, MVAOCOU 16
Sioux Central 16, East Sac 6
Sheldon 21, South O'Brien 0
Spencer 35, Denison-Schleswig 7
Sibley-Ocheyedan 19, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 18
Okoboji 17, North Union 13
Humboldt 28, Storm Lake 7
Riverside 36, West Monona 2
Nebraska
Allen 32, Mead 22
Crofton 48, Twin River 7
Hartington Cedar Catholic 24, Battle Creek 21
Pender 63, Randolph 0
Wakefield 56, Wisner-Pilger 20
Wayne 35, West Point-Beemer 19
Wynot 32, Bloomfield 6
Pierce 71, Columbus Lakeview 21
Stanton 46, LCC 16
Humphrey St. Francis 68, Emerson-Hubbard 0
Oakland-Craig 62, BRLD 0
Osceola 78, Wausa 0
South Dakota
Yankton 51, Dakota Valley 15
Tea Area 54, Vermillion 0
Alcester-Hudson 56, Estelline/Hendricks 12
Beresford 34, Garretson 28
Elk Point-Jefferson 37, Sisseton 16
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!