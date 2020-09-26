 Skip to main content
WEEK 5 AREA FOOTBALL SCORES
WEEK 5 AREA FOOTBALL SCORES

WEEK 5 PREP SCORES

Iowa

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 63, Storm Lake 21

Spencer 38, Bishop Heelan 21

Indianola 49, Sioux City West 6

Council Bluffs A.L. 43, North 6

OABCIG 63, MVAOCOU 14

Remsen St. Mary's 45, GTRA 0

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 42, Sioux Center 0

West Lyon 35, Sheldon 0

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 38, Le Mars 13

Unity Christian 41, MOC-Floyd Valley 0

Western Christian 42, Sioux Central 6

West Monona 36, Westwood 22

Newell-Fonda 33, Kingsley-Pierson 22

Spirit Lake 54, Okoboji 0

H-M-S 62, MMCRU 0

Harris-Lake Park 59, West Bend-Mallard 22

Denison-Schleswig 7, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 0

Logan-Magnolia 26, Woodbury Central 21

Belmond-Klemme 20, Gehlen Catholic 19

IKM-Manning 20, Ridge View 14

West Hancock 54, Alta-Aurelia 26

Nebraska

Sidney 26, South Sioux 7

Allen 44, Pender 28

LCC 60, Hartington-Newcastle 16

Homer 73, Walthill 30

Hartington Cedar Catholic 50, BRLD 8

Wayne 31, Battle Creek 12

Winside 58, Emerson-Hubbard 26

Bloomfield 42, Boyd County 0

Creighton 72, Niobrara/Verdigre 28

Crofton 49, Tekamah-Herman 6

Oakland-Craig 28, Aquinas 12

Osmond 58, Randolph 20

South Dakota

Dakota Valley 15, West Central 14

Alcester-Hudson 64, Colman-Egan 38

Sioux Falls Christian 26, Vermillion 16

