WEEK 5 AREA FOOTBALL SCORES

WEEK 5 PREP SCORES
Iowa
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 63, Storm Lake 21
Spencer 38, Bishop Heelan 21
Indianola 49, Sioux City West 6
Council Bluffs A.L. 43, North 6
OABCIG 63, MVAOCOU 14
Remsen St. Mary's 45, GTRA 0
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 42, Sioux Center 0
West Lyon 35, Sheldon 0
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 38, Le Mars 13
Unity Christian 41, MOC-Floyd Valley 0
Western Christian 42, Sioux Central 6
West Monona 36, Westwood 22
Newell-Fonda 33, Kingsley-Pierson 22
Spirit Lake 54, Okoboji 0
H-M-S 62, MMCRU 0
Harris-Lake Park 59, West Bend-Mallard 22
Denison-Schleswig 7, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 0
Logan-Magnolia 26, Woodbury Central 21
Belmond-Klemme 20, Gehlen Catholic 19
IKM-Manning 20, Ridge View 14
West Hancock 54, Alta-Aurelia 26
Nebraska
Sidney 26, South Sioux 7
Allen 44, Pender 28
LCC 60, Hartington-Newcastle 16
Homer 73, Walthill 30
Hartington Cedar Catholic 50, BRLD 8
Wayne 31, Battle Creek 12
Winside 58, Emerson-Hubbard 26
Bloomfield 42, Boyd County 0
Creighton 72, Niobrara/Verdigre 28
Crofton 49, Tekamah-Herman 6
Oakland-Craig 28, Aquinas 12
Osmond 58, Randolph 20
South Dakota
Dakota Valley 15, West Central 14
Alcester-Hudson 64, Colman-Egan 38
Sioux Falls Christian 26, Vermillion 16
