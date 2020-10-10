WEEK 7 AREA FOOTBALL SCORES

WEEK 7 SCORES
Iowa
East 31, C.B. Abraham Lincoln 27
Spencer 27, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 24
Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 41, West 23
Le Mars 21, Bishop Heelan 7
Remsen St. Mary's 48, Kingsley-Pierson 13
Woodbury Central 63, West Monona 6
West Sioux 42, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0
Akron-Westfield 22, MMCRU 12
Hinton 40, Sioux Central 20
OABCIG 57, Treynor 20
Ridge View 38, Westwood 7
River Valley 38, West Bend-Mallard 27
Western Christian 10, Emmetsburg 7
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 20, West Lyon 16
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 28, Storm Lake 14
Sioux Center 34, Unity Christian 25
Spirit Lake 42, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0
Hartley-Melvin-Sanbord 42, Lawton-Bronson 20
South O'Brien 32, Gehlen Catholic 12
Sheldon 21, MOC-Floyd Valley 14
Alta-Aurelia 29, North Union 6
Newell-Fonda 55, GTRA 6
Algona 57, Okoboji 21
East Sac 65, MVAOCOU 0
Estherville-Lincoln Central 62, Cherokee 0
Glenwood 34, Denison-Schleswig 0
Nebraska
Omaha Roncalli 40, South Sioux 13
Allen 81, Walthill 12
Wakefield 30, LCC 24
Homer 58, Randolph 20
Pender 71, Emerson-Hubbard 12
Wayne 38, Boone Central 27
Battle Creek 54, O'Neill 13
Clarkson/Leigh 22, Wisner-Pilger 20
Creighton 50, Summerland 14
Elkhorn Valley 46, Hartington-Newcastle 18
Norfolk Catholic 56, BRLD 6
Oakland-Craig 52, Hartington Cedar Catholic 14
Pierce 45, West Point-Beemer 8
St. Mary's 36, Bloomfield 30
Stanton 60, Madison 7
Winside 48, Wausa 22
Wynot 42, Osmond 12
South Dakota
Dakota Valley 38, Lennox 21
Elk Point-Jefferson 48, McCook Central/Montrose 44
Alcester-Hudson 48, Elkton-Lake Benton 36
Sioux Valley 42, Beresford 20
