WEEK 7 AREA FOOTBALL SCORES
WEEK 7 SCORES

Iowa

East 31, C.B. Abraham Lincoln 27

Spencer 27, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 24

Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 41, West 23

Le Mars 21, Bishop Heelan 7

Remsen St. Mary's 48, Kingsley-Pierson 13

Woodbury Central 63, West Monona 6

West Sioux 42, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0

Akron-Westfield 22, MMCRU 12

Hinton 40, Sioux Central 20

OABCIG 57, Treynor 20

Ridge View 38, Westwood 7

River Valley 38, West Bend-Mallard 27

Western Christian 10, Emmetsburg 7

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 20, West Lyon 16

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 28, Storm Lake 14

Sioux Center 34, Unity Christian 25

Spirit Lake 42, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0

Hartley-Melvin-Sanbord 42, Lawton-Bronson 20

South O'Brien 32, Gehlen Catholic 12

Sheldon 21, MOC-Floyd Valley 14

Alta-Aurelia 29, North Union 6

Newell-Fonda 55, GTRA 6

Algona 57, Okoboji 21

East Sac 65, MVAOCOU 0

Estherville-Lincoln Central 62, Cherokee 0

Glenwood 34, Denison-Schleswig 0

Nebraska

Omaha Roncalli 40, South Sioux 13

Allen 81, Walthill 12

Wakefield 30, LCC 24

Homer 58, Randolph 20

Pender 71, Emerson-Hubbard 12

Wayne 38, Boone Central 27

Battle Creek 54, O'Neill 13

Clarkson/Leigh 22, Wisner-Pilger 20

Creighton 50, Summerland 14

Elkhorn Valley 46, Hartington-Newcastle 18

Norfolk Catholic 56, BRLD 6

Oakland-Craig 52, Hartington Cedar Catholic 14

Pierce 45, West Point-Beemer 8

St. Mary's 36, Bloomfield 30

Stanton 60, Madison 7

Winside 48, Wausa 22

Wynot 42, Osmond 12

South Dakota

Dakota Valley 38, Lennox 21

Elk Point-Jefferson 48, McCook Central/Montrose 44

Alcester-Hudson 48, Elkton-Lake Benton 36

Sioux Valley 42, Beresford 20

