IOWA
Alta-Aurelia 41, Manson Northwest Webster 11
Central Lyon 41, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 14
Des Moines Lincoln 63, North 30
Des Moines Roosevelt 93, West 0
Estherville Lincoln Central 20, Spirit Lake 14
Gehlen Catholic 14, Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn 8
Harris-Lake Park 58, West Bend-Mallard 20
Hinton 40, Akron-Westfield 0
Lawton-Bronson 28, West Monona 12
Newell-Fonda 41, River Valley, Correctionville 8
OA-BCIG 64, Red Oak 7
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 29, Bishop Heelan 16
Sheldon 14, MOC-Floyd Valley 0
Sioux Center 50, Okoboji, Milford 8
Sioux Central 35, Ridge View 0
East 52, Des Moines Hoover 20
South O'Brien 28, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 7
Spencer 34, Denison-Schleswig 12
Remsen St. Mary's 59, Ar-We-Va 0
Storm Lake 36, LeMars 30
Underwood 62, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 8
West Lyon, Inwood 43, Emmetsburg 0
West Sioux 58, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0
Western Christian 34, Unity Christian 6
Westwood 14, Logan-Magnolia 10
Woodbury Central 33, Tri-Center, Neola 7
NEBRASKA
BRLD 42, Yutan 27
Blair 57, South Sioux City 21
Creighton 70, Niobrara/Verdigre 12
Emerson-Hubbard 55, Cedar Bluffs 40
Hartington Cedar Catholic 34, Ponca 0
Homer 82, Winnebago 22
Howells/Dodge 50, Lutheran High Northeast 27
Humphrey St. Francis 68, Osmond 0
Norfolk Catholic 21, Crofton 20
Neligh-Oakdale 34, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 24
Oakland-Craig 58, Tekamah-Herman 6
Omaha Gross Catholic 21, Ralston 12
Pierce 42, Wayne 0
Riverside 76, Winside 30
Wahoo 54, West Point-Beemer 7
Wakefield 68, Omaha Nation 6
Walthill 61, Santee 0
Wisner-Pilger 34, Guardian Angels 14
Wynot 40, Wausa 22
SOUTH DAKOTA
Colman-Egan 60, Alcester-Hudson 0
Brandon Valley 42, Watertown 28
Elk Point-Jefferson 27, Beresford 26
Canton 31, Lennox 0
Dakota Valley 20, West Central 14
Gayville-Volin 50, Avon 6
Howard 51, Irene-Wakonda 0
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 23, Harrisburg 21
Sioux Falls Christian 55, Vermillion 23
Dell Rapids 35, Tri-Valley 6
Viborg-Hurley 42, Parker 6
Mitchell 45, Yankton 42