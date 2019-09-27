{{featured_button_text}}

IOWA

Alta-Aurelia 41, Manson Northwest Webster 11

Central Lyon 41, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 14

Des Moines Lincoln 63, North 30

Des Moines Roosevelt 93, West 0

Estherville Lincoln Central 20, Spirit Lake 14

Gehlen Catholic 14, Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn 8

Harris-Lake Park 58, West Bend-Mallard 20

Hinton 40, Akron-Westfield 0

Lawton-Bronson 28, West Monona 12

Newell-Fonda 41, River Valley, Correctionville 8

OA-BCIG 64, Red Oak 7

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 29, Bishop Heelan 16

Sheldon 14, MOC-Floyd Valley 0

Sioux Center 50, Okoboji, Milford 8

Sioux Central 35, Ridge View 0

East 52, Des Moines Hoover 20

South O'Brien 28, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 7

Spencer 34, Denison-Schleswig 12

Remsen St. Mary's 59, Ar-We-Va 0

Storm Lake 36, LeMars 30

Underwood 62, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 8

West Lyon, Inwood 43, Emmetsburg 0

West Sioux 58, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0

Western Christian 34, Unity Christian 6

Westwood 14, Logan-Magnolia 10

Woodbury Central 33, Tri-Center, Neola 7

NEBRASKA

BRLD 42, Yutan 27

Blair 57, South Sioux City 21

Creighton 70, Niobrara/Verdigre 12

Emerson-Hubbard 55, Cedar Bluffs 40

Hartington Cedar Catholic 34, Ponca 0

Homer 82, Winnebago 22

Howells/Dodge 50, Lutheran High Northeast 27

Humphrey St. Francis 68, Osmond 0

Norfolk Catholic 21, Crofton 20

Neligh-Oakdale 34, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 24

Oakland-Craig 58, Tekamah-Herman 6

Omaha Gross Catholic 21, Ralston 12

Pierce 42, Wayne 0

Riverside 76, Winside 30

Wahoo 54, West Point-Beemer 7

Wakefield 68, Omaha Nation 6

Walthill 61, Santee 0

Wisner-Pilger 34, Guardian Angels 14

Wynot 40, Wausa 22

SOUTH DAKOTA 

Colman-Egan 60, Alcester-Hudson 0

Brandon Valley 42, Watertown 28

Elk Point-Jefferson 27, Beresford 26

Canton 31, Lennox 0

Dakota Valley 20, West Central 14

Gayville-Volin 50, Avon 6

Howard 51, Irene-Wakonda 0

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 23, Harrisburg 21

Sioux Falls Christian 55, Vermillion 23

Dell Rapids 35, Tri-Valley 6

Viborg-Hurley 42, Parker 6

Mitchell 45, Yankton 42

