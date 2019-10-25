IOWA
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 41, Storm Lake 8
Ankeny 45, East 7
Dowling 77, North 0
West Lyon 35, Western Christian 0
OABCIG 35, Greene County 13
South O'Brien 22, Hinton 12
Spirit Lake 34, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 29
Westwood 18, Lawton-Bronson 12
Unity Christian 38, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 16, Gehlen Catholic 8
West Sioux 41, Emmetsburg 19
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 50, Sheldon 22
Sioux Central 16, Alta-Aurelia 7
Harris-Lake Park 35, Kingsley-Pierson 0
Woodbury Central 28, West Monona
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 27, Sioux Center 6
Newell-Fonda 36, West Bend-Mallard 16
MOC-Floyd Valley 47, Okoboji 7
You have free articles remaining.
Akron-Westfield 45, MMCRU 6
Denison-Schleswig 35, Le Mars 24
River Valley 50, Ar-We-Va 34
East Sac 62, MVAOCOU 6
IKM-Manning 41, Ridge View 8
Treynor 67, Cherokee 0
NEBRASKA
South Sioux 41, Schuyler 0
Wakefield 62, Wisner-Pilger 26
Homer 72, Omaha Nation 8
Walthill 73, St. Edward 38
Wayne 14, Bishp Neumann 10
West Point-Beemer 21, Logan view-Scribner-Snyder 0
Wynot 12, Allen 6
Oakland-Craigh 40, BRLD 30
Battle Creek 28, Crofton 0
Clarkson/Leigh 69, Emerson-Hubbard 18
Guardian Angels 34, Winnebago 27