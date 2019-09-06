Below is a list of the football scores from around the Sioux City Journal coverage area.
IOWA
Cherokee 46, MMCRU 0
Coon Rapids-Bayard 29, Newell-Fonda 7
Denison-Schleswig 56, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 28
Glenwood 17, Bishop Heelan 0
Harris-Lake Park 35, Northwood-Kensett 10
H-M-S 19, Estherville-Lincoln Central 14
Lawton-Bronson 14, Akron-Westfield 6
OABCIG 57, East Sac 22
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47, Harlan 27
Sioux Central 18, GTRA 8
Sioux City East 38, Sioux City West 0
South Central Calhoun 30, Kuemper Catholic 6
Spirit Lake 54, Forest City 6
Remsen St. Mary's 73, Boyer Valley 14
Storm Lake 25, Alta-Aurelia 10
Tri-Center 48, MVAOCOU 0
Unity Christian 20, Hinton 19
Webster City 22, Spencer 20
West Lyon 35, Sioux Center 0
West Sioux 43, Central Lyon 21
Western Christian 34, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 7
Westwood 34, Riverside 0
Woodbury Central 46, Ridge View 0
Glidden-Ralston 36, River Valley 26
Sibley-Ocheyedan 28, Okoboji 13
South O'Brien 34, Sheldon 28
NEBRASKA
Archbishop Bergan 31, Crofton
BRLD 52, Ponca 12
Bloomfield 56, St. Mary's 26
Boys Town 27, West Point-Beemer 0
CWC-Ewing 62, Wausa 32
Creighton 40, Clearwater/Orchard 0
Hartington-Newcastle 52, Niobrara/Verdigre 7
Humphrye St. Francis 50, Wynot 6
Lutheran High Northeast 55, Winnebago 22
Oakland-Craig 50, Hartington Cedar Catholic 13
Pierce 64, Arlington 0
Ralston 49, South Sioux City 7
Sterling 59, Walthill 0
Wayne 27, O'Neill 13
Wisner-Pilger 20, East Butler 14
SOUTH DAKOTA
Alcester-Hudson 44, Centerville 0
Dakota Valley 46, Yankton 34
Elk Point-Jefferson 33, Sisseton 6
Garreston 21, Beresford 13
Tea Area 36, Vermillion 6