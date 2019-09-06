{{featured_button_text}}

Below is a list of the football scores from around the Sioux City Journal coverage area.

IOWA

Cherokee 46, MMCRU 0

Coon Rapids-Bayard 29, Newell-Fonda 7

Denison-Schleswig 56, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 28

Glenwood 17, Bishop Heelan 0

Harris-Lake Park 35, Northwood-Kensett 10

H-M-S 19, Estherville-Lincoln Central 14

Lawton-Bronson 14, Akron-Westfield 6

OABCIG 57, East Sac 22

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47, Harlan 27

Sioux Central 18, GTRA 8

Sioux City East 38, Sioux City West 0

South Central Calhoun 30, Kuemper Catholic 6

Spirit Lake 54, Forest City 6

Remsen St. Mary's 73, Boyer Valley 14

Storm Lake 25, Alta-Aurelia 10

Tri-Center 48, MVAOCOU 0

Unity Christian 20, Hinton 19

Webster City 22, Spencer 20

West Lyon 35, Sioux Center 0

West Sioux 43, Central Lyon 21

Western Christian 34, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 7

Westwood 34, Riverside 0

Woodbury Central 46, Ridge View 0

Glidden-Ralston 36, River Valley 26

Sibley-Ocheyedan 28, Okoboji 13

South O'Brien 34, Sheldon 28

NEBRASKA

Archbishop Bergan 31, Crofton

BRLD 52, Ponca 12

Bloomfield 56, St. Mary's 26

Boys Town 27, West Point-Beemer 0

CWC-Ewing 62, Wausa 32

Creighton 40, Clearwater/Orchard 0

Hartington-Newcastle 52, Niobrara/Verdigre 7

Humphrye St. Francis 50, Wynot 6

Lutheran High Northeast 55, Winnebago 22

Oakland-Craig 50, Hartington Cedar Catholic 13

Pierce 64, Arlington 0

Ralston 49, South Sioux City 7

Sterling 59, Walthill 0

Wayne 27, O'Neill 13

Wisner-Pilger 20, East Butler 14

SOUTH DAKOTA

Alcester-Hudson 44, Centerville 0

Dakota Valley 46, Yankton 34

Elk Point-Jefferson 33, Sisseton 6

Garreston 21, Beresford 13

Tea Area 36, Vermillion 6

Sign up for our Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

More video from this section

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments