WEEK THREE PREP FOOTBALL SCORES

Week 3 Prep Football Scores
Iowa
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 35
Sioux City East 65, Sioux City West 14
Sioux City North 55, C.B. Thomas Jefferson 7
Storm Lake 34, Bishop Heelan 24
OABCIG 54, Missouri Valley 0
Central Lyon/George-Little 21, Unity Christian 0
West Sioux 49, Sioux Central 16
Woodbury Central 14, IKM-Manning 0
Gehlen Catholic 53, Akron-Westfield 8
West Lyon 35, MOC-Floyd Valley 0
Sioux Center 41, Sheldon 18
Western Christian 27, Sibley-Ocheyedan 7
Harris-Lake Park 21, Kingsley-Pierson 0
Lawton-Bronson 54, MMCRU 13
Spencer 28, Le Mars 0
Ridge View 30, West Monona 6
South O'Brien 20, Hartley-Melvin-Sanbord 12
Spirit Lake 40, Algona 17
Alta-Aurelia 13, Shenandoah 7
Newell-Fonda 55, West Bend-Mallard 0
Logan-Magnolia 38, Westwood 14
Emmetsburg 41, Hinton 0
GTRA 36, River Valley 18
Underwood 51, MVAOCOU 6
Estherville Lincoln Central 46, Okoboji 0
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 41, Cherokee 0
Carroll 42, Denison-Schleswig 7
Nebraska
Lexington 45, South Sioux 25
Hartington Cedar Catholic 50, Tekamah-Herman 15
Pender 48, North Bend Central 13
Wakefield 50, Stanton 14
Wayne 14, Columbus Lakeview 11
Wynot 34, Homer 20
Randolph 40, Emerson-Hubbard 14
Yutan 42, Ponca 0
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 35, BRLD 0
Oakland-Craig 30, Crofton 13
South Dakota
Dakota Valley 48, Milbank 14
Dell Rapids St. Mary's 52, Alcester-Hudson 38
Sioux Falls Christian 41, Beresford 0
Tri-Valley 22, Vermillion 17
