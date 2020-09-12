 Skip to main content
WEEK THREE PREP FOOTBALL SCORES
Week 3 Prep Football Scores

Iowa

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 35

Sioux City East 65, Sioux City West 14

Sioux City North 55, C.B. Thomas Jefferson 7

Storm Lake 34, Bishop Heelan 24

OABCIG 54, Missouri Valley 0

Central Lyon/George-Little 21, Unity Christian 0

West Sioux 49, Sioux Central 16

Woodbury Central 14, IKM-Manning 0

Gehlen Catholic 53, Akron-Westfield 8

West Lyon 35, MOC-Floyd Valley 0

Sioux Center 41, Sheldon 18

Western Christian 27, Sibley-Ocheyedan 7

Harris-Lake Park 21, Kingsley-Pierson 0

Lawton-Bronson 54, MMCRU 13

Spencer 28, Le Mars 0

Ridge View 30, West Monona 6

South O'Brien 20, Hartley-Melvin-Sanbord 12

Spirit Lake 40, Algona 17

Alta-Aurelia 13, Shenandoah 7

Newell-Fonda 55, West Bend-Mallard 0

Logan-Magnolia 38, Westwood 14

Emmetsburg 41, Hinton 0

GTRA 36, River Valley 18

Underwood 51, MVAOCOU 6

Estherville Lincoln Central 46, Okoboji 0

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 41, Cherokee 0

Carroll 42, Denison-Schleswig 7

Nebraska

Lexington 45, South Sioux 25

Hartington Cedar Catholic 50, Tekamah-Herman 15

Pender 48, North Bend Central 13

Wakefield 50, Stanton 14

Wayne 14, Columbus Lakeview 11

Wynot 34, Homer 20

Randolph 40, Emerson-Hubbard 14

Yutan 42, Ponca 0

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 35, BRLD 0

Oakland-Craig 30, Crofton 13

South Dakota

Dakota Valley 48, Milbank 14

Dell Rapids St. Mary's 52, Alcester-Hudson 38

Sioux Falls Christian 41, Beresford 0

Tri-Valley 22, Vermillion 17

