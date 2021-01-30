West boys basketball hits nine 3-pointers in win over Bishop Heelan

SIOUX CITY — The West High School boys basketball team brought out the long-range missiles Friday night, which led to a 79-69 boys basketball win over Bishop Heelan.
The Wolverines nailed seven 3-pointers in the first half, mounting a 19-point halftime cushion.
Then, after Heelan tried to mount a comeback, calmly stepped to the free throw line and converted. West, which had shot only two free throws until the fourth quarter, made 18 of 22 in the final eight minutes.
Sophomore Keavian Hayes, known primarily for his dynamic moves to the basket, splashed four 3-pointers and scored 25 points for West, now 6-5 overall and 6-4 in the Missouri River Conference.
Junior Kee’on Hutton was right behind with 24 points, sinking 11 free throws in the fourth quarter. Lamarion Mothershead, another sophomore, was also in double figures with 12 points.
The other two West starters, senior Keenan Hegna and junior Mabior Akuen, added nine and seven points, respectively.
“We started making some threes and when you have a young team trying to find their way, making shots is good,” West coach Coco Cofield said. “We made some shots against a good defensive effort from Heelan. They hit us with a 1-3-1, a 1-1-3, everything, but we were able to make some shots.”
Cofield thinks that’s the first time in his tenure as West coach -- and that’s been a number of seasons -- that the Wolverines have shot over 18 free throws in a game.
“I keep telling my boys, you’re going to go throw every emotion during a season,” Cofield said. “But at the end, the sun will set and come up again in the morning and be ready to go again.”
West opened up a 21-10 lead after one quarter and stretched it to 39-20 at halftime. The Wolverines were 15-for-28 from the field in the first half and 7-for-14 from the arc.
“I knew they were capable (of making threes), but I was rolling the dice a little bit that they would stay at 30-percent from beyond the arc,” Heelan coach Andy Foster said. “Hayes’ normal M-O is open floor, getting downhill to the rack and getting fouled. I tip my hat to him, he made some shots.
“Our kids took shots we could make, they just weren’t falling. We didn’t value the ball as much as we needed to in the open floor against the press until the second half.”
It was still a 14-point advantage for West, 52-38, after three quarters. Heelan cut it to nine early in the fourth, 54-45, but Hayes converted a conventional 3-pointer and Hutton made a steal and layup, pushing it back to a 14-point lead.
The Crusaders gambled and fouled West for much of the fourth quarter, but the Wolverines were dead-eye from the charity stripe.
Cofield likes the way his young team — with just two seniors on the roster — is progressing.
“We’ve played against some really tough teams down the stretch,” Cofield said. “I want to put them in the fire to see how they respond.
“Heelan is a good program, Fosty has done a great job over there. He’s got some good young guys coming up. I respect what they do over there and it will always be a good battle between us and them.”
Heelan, likewise, has a youthful squad, with just one senior on the roster.
Junior Nick Miller led the Crusaders with 22 points, while classmate Levi Meis chipped in with 20. Carter Kuehl, a sophomore, contributed 12 points.
West completed a season sweep of the Crusaders, having prevailed 62-54 on Dec. 15 at Heelan.
The loss left Heelan with a 5-8 overall record and a 3-7 mark in the MRAC.