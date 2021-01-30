West boys basketball hits nine 3-pointers in win over Bishop Heelan

Cofield thinks that’s the first time in his tenure as West coach -- and that’s been a number of seasons -- that the Wolverines have shot over 18 free throws in a game.

“I keep telling my boys, you’re going to go throw every emotion during a season,” Cofield said. “But at the end, the sun will set and come up again in the morning and be ready to go again.”

West opened up a 21-10 lead after one quarter and stretched it to 39-20 at halftime. The Wolverines were 15-for-28 from the field in the first half and 7-for-14 from the arc.

“I knew they were capable (of making threes), but I was rolling the dice a little bit that they would stay at 30-percent from beyond the arc,” Heelan coach Andy Foster said. “Hayes’ normal M-O is open floor, getting downhill to the rack and getting fouled. I tip my hat to him, he made some shots.

“Our kids took shots we could make, they just weren’t falling. We didn’t value the ball as much as we needed to in the open floor against the press until the second half.”

It was still a 14-point advantage for West, 52-38, after three quarters. Heelan cut it to nine early in the fourth, 54-45, but Hayes converted a conventional 3-pointer and Hutton made a steal and layup, pushing it back to a 14-point lead.