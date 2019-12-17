West boys basketball team holds off Heelan comeback

Kyrel Hanks was also in double figures for the Wolverines with 12 points, while Keenan Hegna added eight points and six rebounds.

Heelan committed some key turnovers down the stretch, but got a game-high 20 points from Kevin Candia.

“This is going to be one of those years where all we can ask for is to be in position with three minutes to go,” Heelan coach Andy Foster said. “We fought back and had a chance to go ahead, but with this team it’s going to be those fighting moments. We have to fight through frustration, fall back on our discipline and take care of the basketball.

“We put ourselves into that position. We just didn’t fall back and trust our training and discipline like we were in the first half. They played press the majority of the game and we were handling it just fine early but all of a sudden late we weren’t handling that.”

West’s Chase Smith nailed a 3-pointer to make it 52-47 but after a basket by Cade Block with 1:09 left, Heelan didn’t score again until the 17-second mark. By that time the Wolverines had opened up a comfortable advantage.

“This is a new squad, we only have two guys who played a lot of varsity minutes last year,” Cofield said. “We have a group of guys that we are trying to throw to the fire and see what they can do.