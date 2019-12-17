West boys basketball team holds off Heelan comeback

SIOUX CITY — Two teams trying to find their way hooked up at West High Tuesday night and a Wolverine freshman stole the show.
Keavian Hayes came off the bench to chart a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds, leading West to a 60-51 boys basketball win over Bishop Heelan.
Hayes, a lightning-quick guard with explosiveness that belies his age, scored eight points in the fourth quarter as the Wolverines, now 2-3 overall and 2-2 in the Missouri River Conference, fended off a Heelan (1-4, 1-3) comeback.
“He’s a freshman so he has a lot of growing to do and all we can do is keep teaching him with the film to work on some more skills, but he’s an impressive freshman,” West coach CoCo Cofield said. “We’ve never had a freshman play so many minutes but the dynamics of the game and the dynamics of our team we need people to step up and he’s doing it so far.”
Marcus McCray also tallied 16 points for West, which outscored the Crusaders 13-4 in the final three minutes. Heelan rallied from an eight-point deficit late in the third quarter to tie the game at 47-47.
The Crusaders actually had a chance to take the lead at the 3:22 mark when Nick Miller scored and was fouled, forcing the 47-47 deadlock. Heelan, though, was called for a lane violation on the free throw attempt and Hayes raced down the court to make a layup and give West the lead for good.
Kyrel Hanks was also in double figures for the Wolverines with 12 points, while Keenan Hegna added eight points and six rebounds.
Heelan committed some key turnovers down the stretch, but got a game-high 20 points from Kevin Candia.
“This is going to be one of those years where all we can ask for is to be in position with three minutes to go,” Heelan coach Andy Foster said. “We fought back and had a chance to go ahead, but with this team it’s going to be those fighting moments. We have to fight through frustration, fall back on our discipline and take care of the basketball.
“We put ourselves into that position. We just didn’t fall back and trust our training and discipline like we were in the first half. They played press the majority of the game and we were handling it just fine early but all of a sudden late we weren’t handling that.”
West’s Chase Smith nailed a 3-pointer to make it 52-47 but after a basket by Cade Block with 1:09 left, Heelan didn’t score again until the 17-second mark. By that time the Wolverines had opened up a comfortable advantage.
“This is a new squad, we only have two guys who played a lot of varsity minutes last year,” Cofield said. “We have a group of guys that we are trying to throw to the fire and see what they can do.
“Heelan plays with energy and effort and has a good coach that is always going to find a way to get them going. So we knew they were going to make a run. They made it a close game but our boys stayed the course and grew from this game.”
West had a 13-11 lead after a close first quarter, then opened up some breathing room by outscoring the Crusaders 15-10 in the second quarter.
A basket by McCray with 23 seconds left in the third quarter put the Wolverines in front 43-35, but Heelan’s Candia splashed a three with three seconds left.