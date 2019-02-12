SIOUX CITY - West jumped on Dakota Valley for a 32-12 lead after one quarter and went on to a solid 93-67 win in a non-conference boys basketball game played Tuesday evening on the Wolverines' home court.
Cliff McCray, a 6-3 senior, had a triple-double to power West, scoring 32 points to go with a dozen rebounds and 10 assists. Adien Belt also chipped in 23 points and seven caroms. Micah McWell also had 13 points and Omar Maldonaldo 10 for the Wolverines, who closed out their regular season with a 16-4 record.
Paul Bruns had 32 points to lead Dakota Valley, now 14-4 entering a regular-season game at Madison Saturday. Drew Addison and Charlie Cox also had 16 points for the Panthers, who were outrebounded 34-17.