SIOUX CITY -- West almost squandered a double-digit lead in its Class 4A substate semifinal game against Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln but before the night was over proved to be much the best downing in Missouri River Conference foe 78-50 Monday evening.
Cliff McCray, playing his final game on the WHS home court, had 22 points, six assists and five rebounds to lead the way. 6-5 senior Adien Belt also had 17 points and Micah McWell had 12 for the Wolverines, who will move to the substate final with a 16-4 record.
A 12-point lead by West in the first half was down to five going into halftime but the second half was painted Wolverine green as West dominated. It didn't take West long to bounce back as the Wolverines outscored the Lynx 23-7 in the third quarter to go up by 21 points.
It's the ninth-straight win for West, which faces East at the Tyson Events Center at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 4A substate final. West lost both game to East this season by a combined five points and will look to turn the tables on its Metro and MRAC rival in what should be an intense contest.