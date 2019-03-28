COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa -- The West boys soccer team found itself in a slight 2-1 hole going into the second half in the Wolverines season-opener and Missouri Valley Conference opener against Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson.
But the West got the equalizer in the 21st minute of the second period after a goal by Miguel Gonzalez. Ten minutes later, Javier Fuentes put West ahead 3-2.
The Wolverines held on for the 3-2 season-opening win.
Cesar Vasquez had five saves in goal for West.
Randy Esquivel scored West's goal in the first half and Alex Perez assists. Rey Gonzalez and Oscar Perez each had assists in the second half.
West had 13 shots on goal compared to seven for Thomas Jefferson.