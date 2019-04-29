SERGEANT BLUFF — The West High School boys soccer team earned a first-half goal that gave West a 1-0 win on Monday over Sergeant Bluff-Luton that puts the Wolverines with a 7-4 record, topping the Missouri River Athletic Conference.
The goal came 3 seconds into the 38th minute, as Alex Perez put a shot past Warriors goalkeeper Matthew Headid. Perez was set up by a nice chip-shot-like pass from junior Miguel Gonzalez.
Perez scored his seventh goal of the season, and it was Gonzalez’s first assist of the season.
The Wolverines got the Warriors’ center midfielders to go to the outside, which led to the middle being open for Perez.
The Wolverines saw the opening in the middle, and Perez was able to find a gap that the Warriors (6-4) couldn't close in time.
“It was a really rough game, and someone tripped and I scored,” Perez said. “Miguel chipped it right over the (SB-L) player and I just tapped it in. I was really happy. We just wanted to win.”
One of Perez’s main skills is finding those gaps and receiving the ball, then finding an opening to get a shot through.
However, coach Gary Fuentes wanted the Wolverines to communicate better in the second half, and they did.
Fuentes didn’t think the backfield defense was picking up Warriors, and not getting their line out of the backfield.
“Coming into the second half, there was more talk, more being first to the ball, working the ball up and working it around,” Fuentes said. “They cleared some things up. Sergeant Bluff definitely has guys who can move the ball very well. It took a lot of concentration for those guys to understand who is coming through those gaps and pick them up.”
The Warriors had opportunities in the second half to tie the match. In the 59th minute, the Warriors had two shots on goal in the box, but West goalkeeper Cesar Vazquez denied both opportunities.
Then, in the closing seconds of the 66th minute, SB-L senior Drew Marksbury missed his mark by about a foot, as he took a shot from the right-hand side of the goal and aimed for the left lower corner. He missed by about a foot.
The Warriors’ last chance at a score came with 14 seconds left when sophomore Brady Schaap attempted a shot from about the 30-yard-line and aimed for the upper-left corner, but Vazquez was able to leap and catch it above his head.
The Warriors had eight shots on goal, but Vazquez shut out the Warriors for the second time this season and third shutout overall.
Headid, meanwhile, had eight saves to the nine shots on goal that West had.
Warriors coach Aaron Witmer thought his team played their “most complete loss.” SB-L finally had its full roster back, and Witmer thought the Warriors played well in their third game in the 3-5-2 formation.
“It was a good game, but it was an unfortunate loss,” Witmer said. “I don’t know if it’s a moral victory, but it’s another opportunity to learn. You’ll lose games. You’re not going to win every game in life. We have to take our losses. We left our effort out there.
“The games that I get mad at is where we don’t put our full effort towards, but I can’t say that tonight,” Witmer added.