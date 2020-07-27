West Lyon advances to Class 2A baseball semifinals with 13-3 win over Mid-Prairie

DES MOINES -- Throughout the season, West Lyon High School baseball coach Koury Kramer has preached about being “patiently aggressive” throughout the season.
The Wildcats (15-3) showed that skill off on Monday at Principal Park in front of 828 fans.
West Lyon forced 11 walks from the Mid-Prairie of Wellman pitching staff and needed just seven hits to score double-digit runs in a 13-3 six-inning win over the Golden Hawks in the Class 2A quarterfinals.
In the second inning, the Wildcats scored five runs in a peculiar way. The Wildcats were patient at the plate, drawing five walks and getting more runners on with two hit batsmen an error and probably most impressive, zero hits.
Mid-Prairie’s Keegan Gingerich couldn’t find the strike zone in 1 1/3 innings. He walked a batter in the first inning but got out of that jam.
Then Gingerich allowed the first three of the four batters to reach on a walk or a hit by pitch. Isaac Bruggeman reached on an error in that inning, too, by getting out of a tag attempt by Mid-Prairie first baseman Aidan Rath.
In that second inning, Zach Van Beek, Josh Van Beek, Jalyn Gramstad and Easton Fleshman got an RBI without having to swing the bat.
Gavin Lorenzen got a run across on a sacrifice fly.
West Lyon sent 11 batters to the plate in the five-run second inning.
“Throughout the postseason, I thought the guys have done a really nice job of dialing in,” Koury Kramer said. “They’re taking care of the small things. We had some big hits when we needed them. There’s a game plan that we try to follow and it’s being patiently aggressive. We try to hunt in our zone and we try not to expand our zone, unless we have two strikes.”
The Wildcats had chances to swing the bat in the third and fourth innings.
Three of the first four batters reached base for the Wildcats off Golden Hawks pitcher Monte Slabaugh.
So, Mid-Prairie coach Andy Greiner went to Collin Miller in relief to face Josh Van Beek. On the first pitch, Van Beek lifted a fly ball to deep left field over the head of the Mid-Prairie outfielder.
Bruggeman, Zach Van Beek, and Jackson Kramer all scored.
Josh Van Beek was 2-for-3 with four RBIs.
Then, in the fourth inning, Jackson Kramer hit a two-out, two-run triple that gave the Wildcats their 10th and 11th runs of the early evening.
Kramer added to his day with an RBI single in the seventh inning. Jackson Kramer, who is a junior, had a two-hit game with three RBIs.
“(Koury) always says, ‘Wait for your pitch,’” said Jackson Kramer, Koury’s nephew. “That’s what we were doing. I was on cloud nine after my hit. I barreled it up and pulled it in.”
The Wildcats were 7-for-22 in the game. Fleshman and Gramstad both had two RBIs.
Gramstad also earned the win on the mound. The West Lyon senior went four innings. He allowed three runs -- all earned -- on two hits.
There was one downfall to Gramstad’s day, and that was because he walked more Golden Eagles (15-4) than he’d liked.
Coming into the game, Gramstad had seven walks this summer. He allowed four on Thursday.
Two of those walks came in the three-run inning that Mid-Prairie had in the fourth.
Slabaugh had a sacrifice fly while Will Cavanagh had a two-run double fell between four West Lyon defenders.
Gramstad admitted that he may have let his guard down with having as big of a lead to work with.
“It shouldn’t be, but I think I did a little bit of that today,” said Gramstad of taking his foot off the proverbial gas pedal. “I struggled there in the third and fourth. I can’t have that in the next game.”
Gramstad threw 73 pitches in the game.
Bruggeman pitched the last two innings. He allowed one hit and struck out two in 28 pitches.
The beginning of the day was a unique one for both the Golden Eagles and the Wildcats. Play on Monday was scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m., but due to overnight rain in central Iowa, all four games were pushed back. That was to allow the grounds crew at Principal Park to get the field in tip-top shape for the first game of the day: Treynor vs. Van Meter.
The game between the Wildcats and the Golden Eagles was slated to start around 1:30, but because of the two-hour delay, first pitch was at 3:45.
The Wildcats hung out at the hotel for two additional hours, waiting for their chance to get to play at the home of the Iowa Cubs.
“We were just trying to stay focused, keep on our minds on the game,” Gramstad said. “It didn’t bother with us too much. Our mindset is always good.”
According to Jackson Kramer, the Wildcats played video games -- Mario Kart to be specific -- to pass the time.
The Wildcats earned a semifinal game against top-seeded Van Meter on Thursday. They will be the third Siouxland team -- Kingsley-Pierson and Remsen St. Mary’s -- to play in a semifinal game on Thursday.
“When you think of small-town baseball in Iowa, you think of Van Meter,” Koury Kramer said. “They have a lot of tradition and they always have a good team. I’m familiar with them on the football side, and we know they have a lot of good athletes.”
West Lyon beat Van Meter 50-14 in the Class 1A state championship football game.
