West Lyon advances to Class 2A baseball semifinals with 13-3 win over Mid-Prairie

Bruggeman pitched the last two innings. He allowed one hit and struck out two in 28 pitches.

The beginning of the day was a unique one for both the Golden Eagles and the Wildcats. Play on Monday was scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m., but due to overnight rain in central Iowa, all four games were pushed back. That was to allow the grounds crew at Principal Park to get the field in tip-top shape for the first game of the day: Treynor vs. Van Meter.

The game between the Wildcats and the Golden Eagles was slated to start around 1:30, but because of the two-hour delay, first pitch was at 3:45.

The Wildcats hung out at the hotel for two additional hours, waiting for their chance to get to play at the home of the Iowa Cubs.

“We were just trying to stay focused, keep on our minds on the game,” Gramstad said. “It didn’t bother with us too much. Our mindset is always good.”

According to Jackson Kramer, the Wildcats played video games -- Mario Kart to be specific -- to pass the time.

The Wildcats earned a semifinal game against top-seeded Van Meter on Thursday. They will be the third Siouxland team -- Kingsley-Pierson and Remsen St. Mary’s -- to play in a semifinal game on Thursday.