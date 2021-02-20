West Lyon advances to Class 3A state tournament with 47-41 win over Bishop Heelan

“We’ve all been dreaming about this since we were little and now it’s coming true. It’s awesome.”

West Lyon made it all the way to the Class 2A state championship the last time it made the trip, falling to New London.

Meyer had two quick baskets and Kennedy Kramer a layup and two free throws as the Wildcats went on an 8-0 run to start the fourth quarter.

Heelan didn’t score until midway through the stanza and by that time trailed by four points. The Crusaders missed a couple of close range shots that would have cut further into the deficit.

“I said it was going to be a tight game late, all we have to do is give ourselves a chance,” Heelan coach Jay Wright said. “We had some good looks, we missed six shots in the lane. But give them credit, they have a pretty good player sitting there trying to block shots. But I can’t ask for more effort than that.

“We knew we had to be physical because we’re not a very big team. And we got into foul trouble, but that’s a risk you have to take.”