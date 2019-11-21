West Lyon battles Van Meter for Iowa Class 1A championship game

When West Lyon High School football coach Jay Rozeboom watches film on Van Meter — the Wildcats Class 1A state championship game opponent — he recognizes a lot of what he sees.

To Rozeboom, Van Meter is a mirror image of his West Lyon team.

Just like West Lyon, Van Meter plays strong defense, has a good ground game and has a quarterback that can throw the ball and run it.

So it is a unique challenge for West Lyon (11-1) as the Wildcats try and win their first title since 2013.

The Wildcats aren’t new to unique challenges this season or in the past, though.

To get to the title game, West Lyon had to knock off the defending 1A state champions, West Sioux, in the semifinals. In the two previous playoff games, the Wildcats had to travel across the state to take down Dike-New Hartford and Osage.

Plus West Lyon had a tough district schedule as the Wildcats were one of three teams from that district to earn a top-eight seed.

Now the Wildcats travel across the state for the fourth straight week to face an undefeated Bulldogs (12-0) team at 10 a.m. Friday.