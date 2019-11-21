West Lyon battles Van Meter for Iowa Class 1A championship game

When West Lyon High School football coach Jay Rozeboom watches film on Van Meter — the Wildcats Class 1A state championship game opponent — he recognizes a lot of what he sees.
To Rozeboom, Van Meter is a mirror image of his West Lyon team.
Just like West Lyon, Van Meter plays strong defense, has a good ground game and has a quarterback that can throw the ball and run it.
So it is a unique challenge for West Lyon (11-1) as the Wildcats try and win their first title since 2013.
The Wildcats aren’t new to unique challenges this season or in the past, though.
To get to the title game, West Lyon had to knock off the defending 1A state champions, West Sioux, in the semifinals. In the two previous playoff games, the Wildcats had to travel across the state to take down Dike-New Hartford and Osage.
Plus West Lyon had a tough district schedule as the Wildcats were one of three teams from that district to earn a top-eight seed.
Now the Wildcats travel across the state for the fourth straight week to face an undefeated Bulldogs (12-0) team at 10 a.m. Friday.
“I have a talented team that has worked really hard. We have sweated together as a team and have improved throughout the season with every practice and every game,” Rozeboom said. “They certainly have earned the right to play for a state title. We are playing another really talented team that mirrors us. It’s going to be a great challenge for us.
“We’ve played great competition all season long, non-district games and district games, and that has helped set us up for this.”
Van Meter’s defense has been the best in 1A statistically this season. Van Meter hasn’t allowed anyone to score 18 points this season and has only allowed teams to score more than 10 points three times this season with four shutouts. Last week Iowa City Regina scored a season-high 17 points against Van Meter in the semifinals. Van Meter outscored Regina by 32 points.
Parker Fryar leads Van Meter with 75.5 tackles, including six for a loss. Bryce Cole has 12 tackles for loss and three sacks.
“They are just so fundamentally sound,” Rozeboom said. “They play great disciplined football. Every one of their players is very good. They all understand their role and their fits and they do a great job of tackling and getting to the ball. They are well-coached.”
But West Lyon’s offense has been hard to stop. Last week the Wildcats were held to a season-low 26 points in its semifinal win. It is only the second time this season the Wildcats were held under 30 points.
Jalyn Gramstad is 79-for-129 passing (61.2 percent) for 1,444 yards, 16 touchdowns and only five interceptions. He’s also rushed for 803 yards and 11 touchdowns on 95 attempts (8.5 yards per carry).
Logan Meyer has 1,225 yards rushing and 23 touchdowns on 163 carries (7.5 yards per carry) and 427 yards receiving. Gavin Lorenzen has 527 yards receiving and nine touchdowns on 31 receptions.
West Sioux, one of the best offenses in 1A with Iowa State recruit Hunter Dekkers at quarterback, was held to 21 points last week against West Lyon. It was only the third time West Lyon has allowed more than 20 points this season. One other time was against West Sioux (35). The Wildcats have four shutouts on the season.
Gauge Erickson leads West Lyon’s defense with 67 tackles including eight for a loss. Davian Sterner has 63 tackles including 12 for a loss. Gramstad has five interceptions.
Van Meter has only been held under 30 points three times this season but were held to a season-low 10 points in the quarterfinal game against South Central Calhoun.
Quarterback Anthony Potthoff leads Van Meter’s offense. He is 90-of-128 passing (70.3 percent) for 1,553 yards and 16 touchdowns. He’s ran for a team-high 891 yards and 15 touchdowns on 122 attempts (7.3 yards per carry average).
Ian Abrahamson has rushed for 822 yards and 14 touchdowns on 122 carries (6.7 yards per carry average) and Dalten Van Pelt has rushed for 663 yards and 10 touchdowns on 137 carries.
“It’s going to be the type of game that the team that controls the line of scrimmage, tackles and limits mistakes has the greatest chance of winning the game,” Rozeboom said. “Special teams are really big in a game like this when the team are evenly matches with how they appear to be.”