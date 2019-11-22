West Lyon dominates Van Meter for 1A title

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- West Lyon coach Jay Rozeboom had a simple message for his team going into the Class 1A state title game against Van Meter.
Play fundamentally sound, tackle and don’t make mistakes. That’s been the staple of Rozeboom’s West Lyon’s teams for almost three decades and has led to four state titles.
West Lyon added a fifth state title to its trophy case on Friday by doing exactly what Rozeboom said.
[From the semifinals: Fourth quarter drive pushes West Lyon past rival West Sioux in 1A semifinals.]
West Lyon didn’t make mistakes while Van Meter did and the Wildcats took advantage. A bad Bulldogs snap led a Wildcat touchdown. An interception led to another West Lyon touchdown and then a safety put the Wildcats up by 16 points in the first half.
The Wildcats never let up, either, as their defense suffocated Van Meter quarterback Andrew Potthoff all game and the Bulldogs had no answer for West Lyon’s offense as the Wildcats claimed the 1A state title 50-14.
