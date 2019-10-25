INWOOD, Iowa -- West Lyon earned a share of the Iowa Class 1A District 1 football title in dominating fashion here Friday night.
The seventh-ranked Wildcats blanked No. 3 Hull Western Christian 35-0 at Jay Rozeboom Complex, creating a three-way deadlock for the district crown.
Jalyn Gramstad rushed for 118 yards and passed for 100, ushering West Lyon into the playoffs on a high note.
Meanwhile, the Wildcat defense stymied a Western Christian offense that had been chugging along at a high rate this season. Western suffered its first loss in nine games and missed out on an opportunity to claim the outright district crown.
West Lyon, Western Christian and defending state champion West Sioux each finished the regular season at 8-1 overall and 4-1 in district play.
All three will advance to the postseason. First-round playoff pairings were to be announced late Friday night.
West Lyon opened things up with a 21-point second quarter, then scored on its first possession of the second half to produce a continuous clock because of the 35-point mercy rule.
“I thought our kids came to play,” West Lyon Coach Jay Rozeboom said. “We had a great week of practice. Western Christian is a really good football team up front and our guys did a good job of blocking and tackling tonight.”
Logan Meyer, a bruising 200-pound senior, rushed for a team-high 124 yards and scored three touchdowns. Meyer carried 19 times and got the ball rolling for the Wildcats with an 11-yard touchdown reception midway through the first quarter.
There’s nothing secretive about West Lyon. Like always, it simply lines up and dares the opponent to try and stop a punishing ground attack. With Gramstad, however, a dimension has been added to the offense.
Gramstad, who had nine carries, also has the ability to throw the football. The senior was 10-for-11 through the air.
“It was a good team win, we ran the ball well and a great overall win for us to hopefully make the playoffs,” Gramstad said. “This week we just focused on everybody doing their job on defense. The D line get a pass rush, the secondary tackle and try to slow down their playmakers. I thought we did a good job of that.”
You have free articles remaining.
After taking the 7-0 lead, the Wildcats scored on all three second-quarter possessions. Meyer smashed in for a pair of 1-yard touchdowns and Gramstad raced 36 yards to paydirt, stripping away a couple of defenders on the way.
Gramstad added a 17-yard touchdown scamper early in the third quarter.
“After every game we talk to coach and he asks us if we’re satisfied and we always say no,” Gramstad said. “We can always look back and figure out what we can do better and work on to be better next week.”
Meyer wound up with 844 rushing yards during the regular season and will have a chance to add to that total in the playoffs.
“Our defense stepped up big time tonight,” Meyer said. “We made them feel uncomfortable and they had to make plays, but out defense made bigger plays.
“After tonight we’re all jacked up and the locker room atmosphere is intense. I think we’re ready to go.”
It was simply a tough night all around for Western, which was gunning for its first unbeaten regular season in school history. The Wolfpack managed just 39 rushing yards and Tyson Boer completed 11 of 26 passes for 100 yards.
“We knew they were tough upfront but we believed in our defensive line, too, we just didn’t play very well tonight,” Western Christian Coach Travis Kooima said. “We told the guys in a nine-game schedule with the things we’ve done this season and you get to the end and the ball doesn’t bounce your way, these things can happen when you play good football teams.
“Hats off to West Lyon. They won the trench warfare but at the same time just made plays and we didn’t make plays when we had opportunities to.”
“Things went our way tonight, our guys played hard and that’s one thing they could control,” Rozeboom said. “There was a lot at stake here, a share of the district title and a chance to make the playoffs. They had a lot to play for and got the job done.
“Our district was extremely tough from top to bottom so it’s anybody’s game any given night. We played well tonight and got it done.”
So, the District 1 tri-champions will each continue on next Friday.
Western Christian ended a 17-game West Sioux win streak earlier this season, while the Falcons handed West Lyon its only loss a couple of weeks ago.