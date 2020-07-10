West Lyon ends regular season with win at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SERGEANT BLUFF -- The West Lyon High School softball team spoiled what was to be a celebratory night on Friday for Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

The Wildcats, ranked eighth in the final Class 2A Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union poll, defeated the Class 4A No. 8 Warriors, 3-0.

“We’ll take it,” said West Lyon co-coach Tony Kerkvliet said with a laugh. “We’ve had a fairly tough schedule, so I think we’re used to it, I guess. I think we took it as we usually did and I think we were ready when we got here. Hopefully this win goes a long way.”

The game on Friday was the regular-season finale for the Wildcats, which end the regular season with a record of 10-2. The two losses came in consecutive fashion to Akron-Westfield and George-Little Rock/Central Lyon.

Wildcats junior pitcher Kennedy Kramer got the outs when she needed them the most and held the Warriors to their first shutout of the season and third loss overall of the summer.

Out of the 10 wins, Kramer chose the win on Friday as the favorite, behind the first win of the season against Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley.

“It was really fun to play in,” Kramer said. “It just feels good to throw a good game, always.”