West Lyon ends regular season with win at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

SERGEANT BLUFF -- The West Lyon High School softball team spoiled what was to be a celebratory night on Friday for Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
The Wildcats, ranked eighth in the final Class 2A Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union poll, defeated the Class 4A No. 8 Warriors, 3-0.
“We’ll take it,” said West Lyon co-coach Tony Kerkvliet said with a laugh. “We’ve had a fairly tough schedule, so I think we’re used to it, I guess. I think we took it as we usually did and I think we were ready when we got here. Hopefully this win goes a long way.”
The game on Friday was the regular-season finale for the Wildcats, which end the regular season with a record of 10-2. The two losses came in consecutive fashion to Akron-Westfield and George-Little Rock/Central Lyon.
Wildcats junior pitcher Kennedy Kramer got the outs when she needed them the most and held the Warriors to their first shutout of the season and third loss overall of the summer.
Out of the 10 wins, Kramer chose the win on Friday as the favorite, behind the first win of the season against Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley.
“It was really fun to play in,” Kramer said. “It just feels good to throw a good game, always.”
Kerkvliet pointed out that Kramer’s changeup was the best it looked all season. She could spot her changeup wherever she wanted, but that wasn’t always the case for Kramer.
Even dating back to last summer, Kramer struggled to use that changeup effectively. That wasn’t the case against the Warriors.
Kramer held the Warriors to three hits and struck out four batters. Kramer had 90 pitches, and 63 of them were strikes.
”My grip felt really good today,” Kramer said. “I was just confident in it. The changeup depends on the game. It depends on how I’m feeling.”
Kramer moves to 8-1 on the season, and she entered Friday’s non-conference game against SB-L with a 2.14 ERA.
“She’s just a competitor,” Kerkvliet said. “She’s thrown very, very well. That was probably her best ball game of the year. She just had really good control."
West Lyon first got on the board in the third inning. There, Randi Childress reached base on an error by shortstop Kylie Kerr, and Childress later scored on an RBI single by Hayley Knoblock.
Then, in the third inning, the Wildcats scored a pair off two separate SB-L errors. The Wildcats led off the inning with back-to-back singles by Zavyr Metzger and Kramer.
Those two later scored on throwing errors.
“We made really good contact with the ball,” Kerkvliet said. “We hit the ball hard, and they had some errors. … It was the difference between winning and losing, probably.”
The Warriors had chances to score, however.
SB-L (16-3) had runners on first and third base with two outs and Kerr was at the plate. SB-L coach Jared Ocker called for Whitney Schlotfeldt to steal second base, and try to decoy the Wildcats defense.
Chloe Black was the baserunner on third, and she was caught in a rundown between Wildcats catcher Taylor Rentschler and Childress, the Wildcats’ third baseman.
In the second inning, the Warriors had two runners on. Addie Brown tried to place a bunt down, but Kramer was there to catch the bunt in the air.
Kramer surrendered just one baserunner after that, and that was on a Black single in the sixth inning.
“These games are so short, if you don’t execute once or twice, that’ll get you,” Ocker said.
Ocker was glad to have played a fellow ranked team in the penultimate game in the regular season.
“That’s the best team we’ve played,” Ocker said. “I wish we could see that more consistently. That was a good high school softball game and we didn’t play clean enough to win. That was the difference.”
The Warriors celebrated their four seniors on Senior Night - Emma Christensen, Kenzie Foley, Black and Schlotfeldt.
SB-L had hoped to celebrate winning the Missouri River Conference regular-season title that it clinched on Thursday night with a sweep over West.
The Warriors lost just two games in the conference, once to Heelan and the other at home to East.
“(Winning) back-to-back is nice and I’ve been pitching a lot,” Foley said. “Being in the circle in a lot of those nights, that’s nice to come out with a lot of wins. It’s sad to lose on Senior Night, but because we haven’t played an opponent like that for awhile, we can’t depend on errors or base hits. We have to rely on gaps.”
The Warriors close out the season at 7 p.m. Monday at home against Lewis Central.
