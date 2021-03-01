West Lyon escapes early drought to defeat West Burlington in Class 3A quarterfinals

DES MOINES — The West Lyon High School girls basketball team just needed to get its nerves out early Monday in a Class 3A state quarterfinal.
The Wildcats trailed 12-5 early against West Burlington, but the Wildcats (23-1) outscored the Falcons 45-18 the rest of the way, en route to a 52-30 win.
"I think the nerves got to them a little bit," Wildcats coach Ryan Brasser said. "No matter how much you prepare for that in practice, we were able to get to the Long Lines Center in Sioux City, to simulate the court and open backboards, but there's nothing that compares to just getting out on the floor."
The Wildcats told each other that it felt different, but it didn't take long for them to whisk away their worries.
After trailing by seven points early, the Wildcats caught up by having the game tied 12-12 at the end of the first quarter.
Randi Childress led off the run with a 3-pointer with 2 minutes, 13 seconds remaining.
"I think it was just seeing the ball go through the hoop," Brasser said. "That got Randi going a little bit, but we're a team that gets their rhythm going defensively. I think our defense leads to our offense, and not necessarily in transition. Just the confidence in getting stops, and getting confidence with getting high-quality shots in high-quality possessions."
Hayley Knoblock followed up with a layup with 1:01 left, then Emma Meyer hit a layup on the Wildcats’ final possession of the first quarter.
The Wildcats opened up the second quarter on a 9-0 run.
Knoblock hit a jumper in the first minute of the quarter, and 59 seconds later, Brooklyn Meyer scored on a layup.
Kennedy Kramer then scored the next four points for West Lyon. Emma Meyer then hit a layup to complete the 9-0 run before McKenna Marlow ended it with a jump shot in the paint with 2:59 remaining before halftime.
West Lyon held the Falcons scoreless for nearly a quarter, and led 27-17 at the half.
Brasser thought the Wildcats did well identifying that Natalie Vandenberg and Abbey Bence were the two shooters to keep an eye on.
"Over the course of 32 minutes, we did a really good job of getting out to those girls," Brasser said.
The Wildcats scored 10 points in the paint during the quarter and had seven points off some Falcons turnovers.
Both teams scored 10 points during the third quarter, but the Falcons brought their deficit down to two with 3:42 left in the quarter. Vandenberg scored five points in West Burlington’s run in the third quarter.
West Lyon, however, went on an 8-0 run for the remainder of the quarter.
Brooklyn Meyer, Knoblock and Kramer scored those eight points. Brooklyn Meyer scored four of those points from the free throw line.
West Lyon ended the game by out scoring the Falcons 15-3 during the final eight minutes of the game.
Knoblock scored five points early in the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats held the Falcons scoreless in the final 7:02.
West Lyon shot 47 percent during the game, including making five of seven shots in the final quarter.
Brooklyn Meyer had a 15-point, 12-rebound, 10-block triple-double. She was 11-for-14 from the free-throw line.
Knoblock scored 13 points and Kramer scored 13.
"We were patient and we got reversals," Brasser said.
Vandenberg led West Burlington with 10 points.