West Lyon escapes early drought to defeat West Burlington in Class 3A quarterfinals

DES MOINES — The West Lyon High School girls basketball team just needed to get its nerves out early Monday in a Class 3A state quarterfinal.

The Wildcats trailed 12-5 early against West Burlington, but the Wildcats (23-1) outscored the Falcons 45-18 the rest of the way, en route to a 52-30 win.

"I think the nerves got to them a little bit," Wildcats coach Ryan Brasser said. "No matter how much you prepare for that in practice, we were able to get to the Long Lines Center in Sioux City, to simulate the court and open backboards, but there's nothing that compares to just getting out on the floor."

The Wildcats told each other that it felt different, but it didn't take long for them to whisk away their worries.

After trailing by seven points early, the Wildcats caught up by having the game tied 12-12 at the end of the first quarter.

Randi Childress led off the run with a 3-pointer with 2 minutes, 13 seconds remaining.