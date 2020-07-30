West Lyon falls to Van Meter in Class 2A state semifinals

Bruggeman threw 62 pitches.

“He gave me everything exactly that I wanted,” Kramer said. “He’s just a bulldog. We were going to try to get him through three or four (innings). We got through their lineup, and it worked out perfectly.”

The game plan was then to bring in Logan Meyer. Meyer faced five batters and retired two of them. He was charged with a run and loading the bases before Zach Van Beek came in and hit a batter for Van Meter’s third run.

Van Beek calmed down after that, holding the Bulldogs scoreless in the final 1 1/3 innings of the night.

Kramer said he wouldn’t change his game plan if given the chance.

“I know what kind of competitor (Meyer) is,” Kramer said. “The thing I loved about it is that Zach came in and made some big time pitches.”

Celebrating the seniors

After the game, the Wildcats met behind the stadium near where the Raccoon River and Des Des Moines River meet. They had a lengthy meeting, thanking the seniors and celebrating what they had done for the program.

This was the first senior group to play at Principal Park, and the first Wildcats team to play in a state tournament game since 1996.