West Lyon football overcomes multiple mistakes to beat Unity Christian

INWOOD, Iowa — Several new faces on the field and a change of classes hasn’t changed things much for the West Lyon High School football team.
Last season’s Iowa Class 1A state champions lost a significant number of players to graduation and moved up to Class 2A this season.
At West Lyon, though, there’s never a rebuild. It’s always just reload.
The third-ranked Wildcats pulled away with three fourth-quarter touchdowns to outscore No. 9 Orange City Unity Christian 48-27 at Jay Rozeboom Complex here Friday night.
West Lyon overcame a multitude of mistakes and a somewhat sloppy performance to improve to 4-0. Unity Christian — another talented squad — leveled off at 2-2 after the District 1 contest.
“I’m proud of this team,” West Lyon Coach Jay Rozeboom said. “They keep fighting for all the inches and all the yards and that’s all you can ask out of them.”
West Lyon was without a couple of starting linemen on offense, but its skill players still produced. The Wildcats won despite committing five turnovers and being penalized eight times for 85 yards.
Rozeboom’s unbeaten club zipped to a 21-0 lead after one quarter, but Unity Christian pulled within seven points at halftime. The Knights never took the lead, but trailed just 28-27 heading into the fourth quarter.
Senior quarterback Zach Van Beek rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 121 yards and a score. Van Beek, however, suffered what appears to be a serious ankle injury late in the third quarter.
He tried to come back into the game but couldn’t and junior Kael Blouwet played the rest of the way under center.
Van Beek carried 14 times and completed 6 of 14 passes before the injury.
“We played hard but kind of put ourselves into a situation where we had to overcome some obstacles,” Van Beek said. “We’re up 21-0 and can’t let them get back into the game and that’s partly on me, too. We have to pick ourselves up and play better.
“We always keep our head in the game and try to play hard, but we can’t put ourselves into situations that are going to get us down.”
Unity Christian quarterback Clayton Bosma passed for 155 yards and three touchdowns while adding 65 rushing yards and another score.
West Lyon took advantage of a high snap and fumble to score its first touchdown. Eli Moser banged in from the 2-yard line after the Wildcats’ Cade Warner recovered the fumble at the 26.
Van Beek had touchdown runs of 6 and 40 yards before the end of the first quarter, but Unity came storming back in the second stanza.
Jacob Van Donge intercepted a pass and the Knights took 13 plays to march 57 yards and score on an 11-yard run by Bosma on fourth down.
Unity then held West Lyon on downs and drove 72 yards in just five plays, pulling within 21-14. Bosma broke loose for a 25-yard run on the first play of the drive, connected with Jerad Dubbeide on a 51-yard strike and then zipped a 13-yard scoring strike to Bo Byl with 36 seconds left in the half.
West Lyon turned it over deep in its own territory on its first two possessions of the second half. It survived the first miscue by holding the Knights on downs, but Bosma hit Tanner Schouten for a 5-yard touchdown one play after the second.
The point after kick was partially blocked, leaving West Lyon in front 21-20. The Wildcats opened up a little breathing room on a 46-yard screen pass from Van Beek to Tanner Severson with 7:38 left in the third quarter.
Unity put together an 80-yard scoring drive, once again pulling to within a point, 28-27, on a 40-yard pass from Bosma to Schouten with 6:07 remaining in the third. Schouten went up and hauled in the throw between two defenders and ran the final 15 yards to the end zone.
The Knights got the ball back again on West Lyon’s fifth turnover, but were forced to punt.
Van Beek went down with the injury shortly thereafter and Unity held the Wildcats on downs at the 15-yard line.
Severson’s interception and eight-yard return set up his own 4-yard touchdown run three minutes into the fourth quarter.
Korey Knoblock dashed 29 yards up the middle and Moser tacked on his second short scoring run before the game ended. Knoblock rushed for 63 yards on 10 carries and Severson 54 yards on 13 totes.
“We had a couple guys out so we have to have the rest of the guys ready to go,” Rozeboom said. “It’s a team sport and everybody has to be ready to play the game. So they have to seize the moment and take care of the opportunities to play and we had some guys do that tonight.
“We overcame five turnovers and it’s hard to do that. Unity Christian is a really good football team, much improved, and they brought it tonight. We had that nice little lead and let them right back into the game. We had a great ball game and our guys won the fourth quarter. We got the job done at the line of scrimmage in the fourth quarter and that’s the name of the game.”
West Lyon finished with 256 rushing yards while limiting Unity Christian to 63. Unity’s Bosma threw 30 passes, completing 10 and was intercepted twice.
