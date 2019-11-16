West Lyon grinds out game-winning drive in 1A semis over West Sioux

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa— Down by a point with about six minutes left, West Lyon needed to drive 80 yards to get the go-ahead score.
That’s what the Wildcats are built for during Jay Rozeboom’s tenure. The Wildcats motto is ‘Make it Happen’ after all.
While it took an improbable scramble by quarterback Jalyn Gramstad early in the drive, the Wildcats were able to go the 80 yards in 11 plays and it was capped by a 13-yard touchdown run by Logan Meyer to give West Lyon a five-point lead with 1 minute, 28 seconds remaining in the game.
West Sioux still had a chance with Iowa State recruit Hunter Dekkers at quarterback, but the Wildcats were able to pick off the heave at the five-yard line and advanced to the Class 1A state championship game with a 26-21 win over district rival West Sioux on Saturday at the UNI-Dome.
“We knew with our line, our quarterback and our players, we knew we could make a play and that’s exactly what happened,” West Lyon senior Gavin Lorenzen said.
West Lyon coach Jay Rozeboom said he feels like his team is geared for those kinds of drives.
“We knew we were playing a really good team and it is really tough against a really good team,” Rozeboom said. “But we always have confidence in our offensive line and our program to be able to run the ball and get first downs and then you are good to go.”
West Lyon’s (11-1) win means West Sioux (10-2) won’t be defending its Class 1A title this upcoming Friday at the UNI-Dome. Instead, the Wildcats will face Van Buren for the 1A title at 10 a.m. that day.
Dekkers put the blame on himself. While he did throw for 307 yards, he started the game 1-for-8 and ended the game with two picks, the last one coming on his Hail Mary heave.
“They did what they needed to do to win that game and we didn’t, it’s just that simple,” Dekkers said. “Offensively, we weren’t clicking. I didn’t play very well. It was all on me. I didn’t perform like I should.”
West Sioux coach Ryan Schwiesow said the loss was completely on him, not Dekkers.
“It wasn’t on him. Man alive, they had some great coverage and a great gameplan for us. There were some super small windows in there,” Schwiesow said. “If anything, it’s on me. I wasn’t mixing enough of the run in there with the pass. If I would’ve done that early, they would’ve had to come up and played the run more and that would make it a whole heck of a lot easier for Hunter to throw it.
“Quite honestly, I thought we were going to be able to throw it on them and they did a great job. Sometimes you just have to give credit to the other team.
West Lyon’s game-winning drive was in trouble right away after Dekkers and a couple of other Falcons sacked Gramstad for a loss of four. That set up third-and-16 from West Lyon’s 16-yard line.
“I thought our defense played fantastic,” Schwwiesow said. “Our defense made play after play after play. Unfortunately, I wish we would’ve made one more on that third-and-16, but kudos to them. Sometimes teams make plays, too.”
On third down, West Sioux brought pressure and Gramstad’s first two reads weren’t open. So he found a way to avoid pressure, sliding away from three different players and then had nothing but UNI-Dome turf in front of him.
Not only did Gramstad get the 14 yards the team needed, he broke free for 26 yards to move the ball to the 42-yard line.
“The coaches always tell me when I drop back, if the receivers aren’t open or my first read is taken away and my second read, take off,” Gramstad said. “I saw the blitz happen and I saw something open up, I can’t remember exactly, I just took off, used my legs to make a play and that’s kind of what happened.”
Gramstad was stopped for no gain on his next run but from that point, the Wildcats kept gaining chunks of yardage with each play, driving down to the West Sioux 13-yard line.
Rozeboom was OK with grinding more time off the clock and called some simple run plays. But Logan Meyer was able to power his way into the endzone on a 13-yard run to put West Lyon up 26-21 with 1:28 remaining.
“Coach just told us believe. Everything we’ve got, everything we’ve done in the offseason, everything we’ve done for that moment, that’s just what you live for,” Gramstad said. “Taking the team down the field, scoring the game-winning drive. It’s just fun.”
Neither team could get much going offensively to start. Thanks to a few good returns, West Lyon was able to get it into West Sioux territory in three of its first four possessions.
But it took until the fourth possession for the Wildcats to score. On third-and-9, Gramstad was under pressure and rolled to his left. Gavin Lorenzen, who was knocked off his steam route by Dekkers, improvised and found a soft spot in the coverage.
“Jalyn was able to adjust and I was right out there in the flat,” Lorenzen said. “Their coverage slipped a little bit and (we) made a play. We’ve had that connection since seventh grade when we started playing. It’s just a bond that we’ve had and I love him to death.”
Gramstad saw him and Lorenzen caught it and had a lot of room to run. Lorenzen was able to get around a West Sioux defender and scored on a 31-yard pass play to give West Lyon an early 6-0 lead.
“Me and him have a good connection,” Gramstad said. “It broke down and I started to scramble. I saw him across the middle so I just flicked it out to him. He made a play and found the end zone.”
Lorenzen played a key role on West Lyon’s next score. On third-and-9 at the West Sioux 32, Gramstad went deep over the middle and Lorenzen made a diving catch to get the Wildcats to the two-yard line.
“I don’t know what was really going through my head,” Lorenzen said. “I was just able to go up and grab it with my fingertips and just bring it in I guess. I don’t really remember it that well, a lot of adrenaline.”
Meyer punched it in on the next play for a 12-0 lead with 3:14 left in the half.
That was enough time for West Sioux to put together a quick 10-play, 78-yard drive as Dekkers hit Bryce Coppock for a seven-yard touchdown to make it 12-7 right before the half.
West Sioux started with the ball in the second half and put together another nine-play, 66-yard drive. Dekkers hit Coppock again, this time on a 25-yard pass play to put the Falcons up 14-12.
West Lyon retook the lead late in the third. The Wildcats capped off a nine-play, 80-yard drive with an 18-yard run by Mason Maurer to go up 20-14.
West Sioux responded with a quick drive and Dekkers went deep down the sidelines for Kade Lynott, who hauled it in for a 33-yard touchdown. That put West Sioux up 21-20 going into the fourth quarter.
West Lyon got its game-winning score with 1:28 left and West Sioux did drive into West Lyon territory, but the Wildcats defense held to send the team to the title game.
The loss ends a four-year run that saw the Falcons lose only four games. They won two state titles in that time, made another trip to the semifinals and another to the quarterfinals.
“I just love my kids. Love those guys,” Schwiesow said. “That’s what I want them to dwell on, all of the success they had. Every time we’ve lost a game in the last four years, we’ve come back stronger and I have no doubt that we are going to come back stronger next year.”