West Lyon grinds out game-winning drive in 1A semis over West Sioux

“I thought our defense played fantastic,” Schwwiesow said. “Our defense made play after play after play. Unfortunately, I wish we would’ve made one more on that third-and-16, but kudos to them. Sometimes teams make plays, too.”

On third down, West Sioux brought pressure and Gramstad’s first two reads weren’t open. So he found a way to avoid pressure, sliding away from three different players and then had nothing but UNI-Dome turf in front of him.

Not only did Gramstad get the 14 yards the team needed, he broke free for 26 yards to move the ball to the 42-yard line.

“The coaches always tell me when I drop back, if the receivers aren’t open or my first read is taken away and my second read, take off,” Gramstad said. “I saw the blitz happen and I saw something open up, I can’t remember exactly, I just took off, used my legs to make a play and that’s kind of what happened.”

Gramstad was stopped for no gain on his next run but from that point, the Wildcats kept gaining chunks of yardage with each play, driving down to the West Sioux 13-yard line.

Rozeboom was OK with grinding more time off the clock and called some simple run plays. But Logan Meyer was able to power his way into the endzone on a 13-yard run to put West Lyon up 26-21 with 1:28 remaining.