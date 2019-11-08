West Lyon hands Dike-New Hartford first loss to advance to the Dome

“There is no quit in these kids,” Betts said. “At halftime, we knew we just had to come out and clean some things up. They battled to the end – that’s indicative of the character of these kids.”

Playoff veteran West Lyon then put the game away with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns.

Friday’s game marked the end of the careers for a number of standout Dike-NH seniors, including Sonnenberg, running back Cade Bennett and wide receiver Parker Kiewiet.

“These seniors are a special group of kids,” Betts said. “They worked really hard and they were all about the team for four years. They did things the right way. I’m so proud of these kids for what they accomplished and for how hard they fought and battled. I couldn’t be prouder of these young men.”

The hard-charging Bennett ran for 170 yards on 30 tough carries Friday.

“It was really tough for us when Drew went down – we just tried to keep our heads up and keep battling,” Bennett said. “We kept fighting and never gave up. That’s the kind of team we have.”

Dike-New Hartford’s seniors went 22-2 their final two seasons.