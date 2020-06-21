West Lyon hopes to lead Siouxland Confernece softball

Blum returns as the team's top pitcher, throwing 121 innings with 125 strikeouts. She had a 2.54 ERA and opponents only batted .192 against her. however, she also had 88 walks and a 1.43 WHIP.

WEST LYON

The Wildcats return plenty of talent from last season's team but their success is going to depend on how they can replace two players who graduated from the 2019 squad - Riley Knobloch and Madsyn Grotewold.

Knobloch was West Lyon's top pitcher last season with 130 innings pitched but so far, West Lyon has leaned on two different pitchers so far.

Junior Kennedy Kramer has pitched 10 innings this season with 11 strikeouts and a 0.70 ERA. She's only walked two batters. This is coming off a junior season when she only walked 10 batters in 37 innings. She struck out 34 batters and had a 3.00 ERA. Opponents did hit .242 off her and she had a 1.23 WHIP but so far, she's only given up four hits in those 10 innings.

Senior Taylor DeJong only threw 14 innings last season for a 5.50 ERA. She's already thrown seven innings this season with a 3.00 ERA.

At the plate, Grotewold hit .438 for the Wildcats but she was also one of three West Lyon players to hit better than .400 on the season.