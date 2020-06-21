West Lyon hopes to lead Siouxland Confernece softball

A year after finishing behind Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley for the Siouxland Conference softball title, the Wildcats are hoping to climb into that top spot with plenty of talent back.
The Wildcats, who are 3-0 to start the season, are ranked No. 11 in Class 2A, up four spots from where they were in the preseason rankings.
Sioux Center and Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley are hoping to be two teams that push West Lyon in the Siouxland Conference this season.
BOYDEN-HULL/ROCK VALLEY
The Nighthawks are still the defending Siouxland Champions after a 13-1 season and they went 22-9 overall. The Nighthawks were ranked to begin the season but a 12-0 loss to West Lyon to start the season knocked them out of the Class 3A rankings.
The Nighthawks only lost one of its top-five hitters from last year's team.
Senior Brooke Zylstra, one of the best players in the conference, returns after batting .488 last season with 11 doubles, 35 RBIs and 34 runs scored.
The Nighthawks still have two players who batted better than .400 last season with seniors Charlie Bomgaars and Lizzy Blum. Bomgaars batted .462 with five triples, 33 runs scored 30 RBIs. Blum batted .403 with 21 RBIs.
Junior Emma Zoet batted .356 last season with 30 runs scored and sophomore Jewel Bergstrom batted .330 with 25 RBIs and 25 runs scored.
Blum returns as the team's top pitcher, throwing 121 innings with 125 strikeouts. She had a 2.54 ERA and opponents only batted .192 against her. however, she also had 88 walks and a 1.43 WHIP.
WEST LYON
The Wildcats return plenty of talent from last season's team but their success is going to depend on how they can replace two players who graduated from the 2019 squad - Riley Knobloch and Madsyn Grotewold.
Knobloch was West Lyon's top pitcher last season with 130 innings pitched but so far, West Lyon has leaned on two different pitchers so far.
Junior Kennedy Kramer has pitched 10 innings this season with 11 strikeouts and a 0.70 ERA. She's only walked two batters. This is coming off a junior season when she only walked 10 batters in 37 innings. She struck out 34 batters and had a 3.00 ERA. Opponents did hit .242 off her and she had a 1.23 WHIP but so far, she's only given up four hits in those 10 innings.
Senior Taylor DeJong only threw 14 innings last season for a 5.50 ERA. She's already thrown seven innings this season with a 3.00 ERA.
At the plate, Grotewold hit .438 for the Wildcats but she was also one of three West Lyon players to hit better than .400 on the season.
Junior Rentschler batted .423 with 28 runs scored and junior Hayley Knoblock batted .409 with 27 runs scored and 25 RBIs.
De Jong led the team with 35 RBIs last season with a .396 batting average. Kramer batted .352 with 21 runs scored and three home runs. Mallory Gramstad batted .344 as a freshman with 23 RBIs and 25 runs scored. Zavyr Metzger batted .327 in 49 at-bats as a freshman.
SIOUX CENTER
After an 18-14 season, Sioux Center is looking to take another step forward with seven starters back.
The key will be in the circle as Sioux Center leaned on an eighth-grader last season with Tatum Schmalbeck, who is back this season. She had a 4.26 ERA with a 1.56 WHIP in 126 innings. She only walked 30 batters and struck out 84.
At the plate, the Warriors do lose Chloe Harskamp, who batted .406 and led the team in RBIs.
Senior Kenna Post was a second-team All-Siouxland Conference selection last season and returns after batting .330 with 30 RBIs.
Junior Lizzie Van Es batted .313 last season with 21 runs scored and senior Dana Den Herder, a four-sport athlete who was a second-team All-Siouxland selection last season, batted .305 with a team-high 35 runs scored. Senior Lainey Pomrenke batted .290 with 31 RBIs.
Juniors Annie Bullock, Jacey Van Ravenswaay and Hope Arends along with freshman Reagan Jansen are all returning starters.
MOC-FLOYD VALLEY
MOC-Floyd Valley returns three first-team All-Siouxland Conference selections from a team that went 17-10 last season. The Dutch have seven starters back.
"We have a lot of experience coming back along with girls who love to play the game," MOC-Floyd Valley coach Jade Niemyer said. "It should be an interesting year with all the changes due to COVID-19."
MOC-Floyd Valley should score plenty of runs soc the key will be in the circle. Sophomore Carlin Smith, a first-team all-conference selection last season, returns after throwing 156 innings last season. She had a 3.46 ERA and only walked 19 batters while striking out 119. However, opponents did bat .324 against her for a 1.57 WHIP. In 19 innings this season, she had 19 strikeouts and opponents are only batting .221 against her for a 1.11 WHIP. She also has a 1.47 ERA.
At the plate, senior Kenzie Kurtz, a first-team all-conference selection, had a team-high .440 average with 24 RBIs. Smith was right behind her with a .432 average with 13 doubles and 26 RBIs. Senior Jaycee Hoekstra batted .418 with 30 RBIs. Senior Delanie Niemyer, a first-team all-conference selection, batted .363 with a team-high 34 run scored and junior Kiernan Groendyke batted .316. Senior Jenna Aalbers batted .301 with a team-high 34 RBIs and 22 runs scored. Sophomore Claire Yaw scored 33 runs in courtesy running duty and sophomore Addison Wierda scored 22 runs.
Juniors Taryn Nothem and Hailey Bergsma are two more starters back for MOC-Floyd Valley.
GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK/CENTRAL LYON
After a 9-13 season, the Mustangs return two .400 hitters with junior Hayden Heimensen and senior Shaina Struckman. Heimensen batted .441 with 20 runs scored and 10 doubles. Struckman batted .418 with.
Sophomore Brooklyn Krull batted .375 and senior Kiely Metzger batted .364 with 20 RBIs.
OKOBOJI
The Pioneers have to replace their top hitter after a 9-13 season with the graduation of Makenzie Vos.
Freshman Makenna Helmers had a quality first season, batting .368 and freshman Amy Martin batted .289 last season. Sophomore Elli Hanson batted .283.
SHELDON
The Orabs are looking to take a step forward with eight starters back from a 6-19 2019 season.
"We were a young team last year and had to fill many positions with new faces," Sheldon coach Jessica Stofferan said. "This year we have pretty much everyone back and even some kids that started to make their way into the lineup late toward the end of last season. This year we still have some young players but they have had at least one year of experience under their belt."
Senior Madison Van Meeteren led the Orabs last season with a .313 batting average with three home runs and a team-high 17 RBIs. Sophomore Makenna Kleinhesselink scored a team-high 21 runs.
The Orabs also return senior Samantha Noteboom, junior Keely Simonsen, sophomores Payten Lode, Emma Barwick, Emma Weber and Maliah Kleinhesselink.
SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN
After a 3-24 season, the General return their top four hitters, led by sophomore Abbie Bos, who batted .345. Freshman Keytin Elser batted .327 last season and junior Emma Kleve batted .299 with 14 runs scored and six doubles. Junior Kelli Greenfield batted .286.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!