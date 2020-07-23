West Lyon, MOC-Floyd Valley put 7 combined on All-Siouxland first-team baseball

The top two teams in the Siouxland Conference put the most combined players on the first team for the All-Siouxland teams.
MOC-Floyd Valley, which won the Siouxland baseball title with an 8-0 record and went 18-3 overall, put three players on the first team and West Lyon, which went 7-1 in the Siouxland and is in the Class 2A state tournament, had four players on the first team.
Seniors Adam De Boer and Jacob Kramer and junior Colton Korver were all unanimous first-team selections for MOC-Floyd Valley.
De Boer batted .388 and led the Siouxland with 26 runs scored. He was second with six doubles. He also put together a 0.66 ERA in 21 1/3 innings with the fifth-most strikeouts in the Siouxland with 39.
Korver had the best ERA in the Siouxland at 0.32 with a league-high 44 innings pitched. He was second in the Siouxland with 53 strikeouts.
Kramer was third in the Siouxland with 42 strikeouts and 31 1/3 innings pitched. He had a 1.56 ERA and Kramer batted .323.
West Lyon seniors Logan Meyer and Gavin Lorenzen and junior Jackson Kramer were all unanimous first-team selections and Josh Van Beek earned a spot on the team.
Meyer was second in the Siouxland with a .462 average and was tied for the league-lead with 22 RBIs. Meyer also led the conference with seven doubles and three home runs. He also was second with 23 runs scored.
Kramer was third in the Siouxland with a .450 average and he was third in the league with 22 runs scored.
Lorenzen batted .388 with a league-high four triples. He scored the fifth-most runs with 19 and he led the league with 17 stolen bases.
Van Beek batted .357 with the fourth-most runs with 21 and he hit five doubles, the third-most in the league.
Sibley-Ocheyedan junior Trevor Doeden was a first-team selection after leading the Siouxland with a .548 average. He also had a 1.99 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched. He was a unanimous selection.
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley senior Eric Salazar struck out 33 batters in 21 1/3 innings with a 2.62 ERA for a first-team spot. He was a unanimous selection.
Sioux Center junior Lane Kamerman was second in the Siouxland with a 0.58 ERA and he struck out 41 batters, the fourth-most in the league, in 24 innings. He also batted .375. He was a unanimous selection.
Okoboji had two players on the first team with seniors Jay Swygman and Kyle Martin. Swygman had 34 strikeouts and a 1.50 ERA in 23 1/3 innings and he batted .347. Martin batted .391 in 46 at-bats and added 10 RBIs.
Freshman Zach Lutmer and senior Thomas Skidmore were both first-team selections for Central Lyon. Lutmer batted .375 in 32 at-bats for the Lions as he scored 10 runs. Skidmore had a 1.80 ERA in 23 1/3 innings pitched.
Sheldon senior Alexis Rodriguez rounded out the first team. He was fifth in the Siouxland with a .424 average. He had three doubles.
BHRV's Cody Moser and Alex Godfredsen, MOC-FV's Dalton Jacobsma and Nik Wede, Sibley-Ocheyedan's Charley Zylstra, Sioux Center's Stetson Hulstein, George-Little Rock's Ben Anderson, West Lyon's Jalyn Gramstad, Sheldon's Trey Idema and Okoboji's Jake Halbur were all named to the second team.
On the honorable mention were Sheldon's T.K. Lang, George-Little Rock's Johnny Schmitt, Sibley-Ocheyedan's Caleb Mayer, BHRV's Cade Van Zee, Okoboji's Tyler Adams, Central Lyon's Carter Krull, Sioux Center's Taylor De Jager, West Lyon's Zach Van Beek and MOC-FV's Kyle Christy.
