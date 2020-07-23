West Lyon, MOC-Floyd Valley put 7 combined on All-Siouxland first-team baseball

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The top two teams in the Siouxland Conference put the most combined players on the first team for the All-Siouxland teams.

MOC-Floyd Valley, which won the Siouxland baseball title with an 8-0 record and went 18-3 overall, put three players on the first team and West Lyon, which went 7-1 in the Siouxland and is in the Class 2A state tournament, had four players on the first team.

Seniors Adam De Boer and Jacob Kramer and junior Colton Korver were all unanimous first-team selections for MOC-Floyd Valley.

De Boer batted .388 and led the Siouxland with 26 runs scored. He was second with six doubles. He also put together a 0.66 ERA in 21 1/3 innings with the fifth-most strikeouts in the Siouxland with 39.

Korver had the best ERA in the Siouxland at 0.32 with a league-high 44 innings pitched. He was second in the Siouxland with 53 strikeouts.

Kramer was third in the Siouxland with 42 strikeouts and 31 1/3 innings pitched. He had a 1.56 ERA and Kramer batted .323.

West Lyon seniors Logan Meyer and Gavin Lorenzen and junior Jackson Kramer were all unanimous first-team selections and Josh Van Beek earned a spot on the team.