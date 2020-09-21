West Lyon moves to No. 1 in Class 2A

There are now two teams ranked No. 1 in Siouxland.
After beating then-ranked No. 9 Unity Christian this past week, West Lyon moved from No. 3 in Class 2A to the top-ranked team in the class. The Wildcats (4-0), who won the 1A title last season, received three of the 13 first-place votes and have 115 points, two points more than Williamsburg, which has three first-place votes and have 113 points. PCM has five first-place votes and are third with 111 points.
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (4-0) in fourth and received the other two first-place votes. The Lions have 97 points and were fourth last week. They are one spot ahead of their week five opponent, Sioux Center (4-0). The Warriors have 67 points and moved up a spot to sixth. Spirit Lake is receiving votes with six points, nine points behind No. 10 Estherville Lincoln Central. Unity Christian fell out of the rankings but is receiving votes with four points.
OABCIG is still the top team in Class 1A, receiving 11-of-13 first-place votes. The Falcons, who are 4-0, have 120 points, ahead of South Central Calhoun, which received the other two votes, with 108 points.
West Sioux, which is 3-1, moved from the first team receiving votes into the No. 10 spot in 1A this week. The Falcons have 23 points. Western Christian, who the Falcons beat on Friday, are receiving votes and had three points.
In Class 3A, even though Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3-1) beat Le Mars, the Warriors moved from No. 8 to No. 9, getting passed by Decorah. The Warriors have 25 points to Decorah's 35. Spencer received a vote this week. Cedar Rapids Xavier is the top team in 3A.
Remsen St. Mary's moved up a spot in the 8-man rankings. The Hawks, who are 4-0, received two of the 13 first-place votes, are ranked No. 3 with a 4-0 record and 94 points. Audubon, which is receiving three first-place votes, moved into the top spot with 115 points.
Newell-Fonda (4-0) stayed at No. 7 in the 8-man rankings with 63 points, just behind Montezuma and Fremont-Mills, both of which are tied for fifth.
In Class A, Woodbury Central is the first team receiving votes with 14 points. MFL-Mar-Mac is the No. 10 team with 18 points. Lawton-Bronson is also receiving votes and has two points and Ridge View also had two points. Grundy Center is the top team in Class A.
Southeast Polk is the top team in Class 4A.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!