West Lyon moves to No. 1 in Class 2A

There are now two teams ranked No. 1 in Siouxland.

After beating then-ranked No. 9 Unity Christian this past week, West Lyon moved from No. 3 in Class 2A to the top-ranked team in the class. The Wildcats (4-0), who won the 1A title last season, received three of the 13 first-place votes and have 115 points, two points more than Williamsburg, which has three first-place votes and have 113 points. PCM has five first-place votes and are third with 111 points.

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (4-0) in fourth and received the other two first-place votes. The Lions have 97 points and were fourth last week. They are one spot ahead of their week five opponent, Sioux Center (4-0). The Warriors have 67 points and moved up a spot to sixth. Spirit Lake is receiving votes with six points, nine points behind No. 10 Estherville Lincoln Central. Unity Christian fell out of the rankings but is receiving votes with four points.

OABCIG is still the top team in Class 1A, receiving 11-of-13 first-place votes. The Falcons, who are 4-0, have 120 points, ahead of South Central Calhoun, which received the other two votes, with 108 points.