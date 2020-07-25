West Lyon ready for first trip to state baseball tournament since 1996

West Lyon head coach Koury Kramer remembers the 1996 Wildcat baseball team well.
Before the 2020 season started, that team was the last one to qualify for the IHSAA state baseball tournament. Kramer was a senior on that team and in 2008, he took over as the head coach of the Wildcats.
Since 1996, the Wildcats have had plenty of talented teams but have fallen just short of getting back to state. In 1997, the Darin Naatjes-led squad fell just short. In 2013, West Lyon won 23 games but didn't make it to state. From 2017 to 2019, the Wildcats won a combined 79 games with only nine losses but still no trip to state.
The drought ended this season when West Lyon beat Unity Christian 3-0 in the substate final, meaning the Wildcats will make their first-ever appearance at Principal Park, snapping a 24-year streak of missing the state tournament.
"It's been tough sledding. I am glad the kids got the job done and I am so pumped for them," Kramer said. "(Past teams) just faced some good teams, good players, good pitchers with the ball not bouncing our way or getting the breaks you've needed. We had a lot of good teams in my tenure and teams that were very well deserving but didn't catch a break or ran into a buzzsaw.
"You get into coaching for the kids and passing on the passion for the sport. One thing that I love that the kids are able to do, they get to experience something no (baseball) team has done in 24 years. Go down to the state baseball tournament and play a really good team in Mid-Prairie, compete and have fun."
The 14-3 Wildcats earned the No. 5 seed for the Class 2A state tournament and they face fourth-seeded Mid-Prairie, which is 15-3, on Monday at 1:30 p.m. in Des Moines.
There are a good amount of connections with the 1996 team besides the fact that Kramer was senior that season. Senior Logan Meyer and sophomore Jaxon Meyer are both nephews of Naatjes. Kurt Gramsted is an assistant coach on Kramer's staff and he was Kramer's teammate and best friend on the 1996 team. Senior Jalyn Gramstad is Kurt's son. Junior Jackson Kramer is Koury's nephew.
The 2020 team is now hoping to do something no other baseball team in West Lyon has and that's win the title. A good amount of the players already experienced a state title during the football season.
"I think we just have to continue to do what we've been doing this postseason and that's playing good baseball," Kramer said. "Have timely hitting and playing pretty decent defense and we've made plays when we had to. Just worry about yourself and control what you can control and keep that mindset that we've had since the postseason started."
Unity was able to hold the potent Wildcats offense to only three runs in the substate final. It's only the third time this season West Lyon has bene held under five runs this season and they have scored at least 10 runs in 11 games.
Logan Meyer leads the Wildcats with a .462 average with 22 RBIs, three home runs, seven doubles and 23 runs scored. Jackson Kramer is batting .450 with 22 runs scored and senior Gavin Lorenzen sets up the offense with his .388 average and .545 on-base percentage. He's scored 17 runs and has stolen 17 bases. He's West Lyon's career leader in stolen bases. Senior Josh Van Beek is batting .357 with 17 RBIs and junior Jordan Ver Meer is batting .351 with 22 RBIs and Jalyn Gramstad is batting .327 with 18 RBIs. Sophomore East Fleshman has 19 RBIs.
"I think our lineup is pretty deep. That's the message we've had. Each and every night it can be someone different," Kramer said. "The biggest thing is as an individual, how can I help the team? You don't have to go 3-for-4, you may just need to get a bunt down. Our lineup, I have confidence in everyone in our lineup that they can execute. That's a sign of a good team because you can't just rely on one guy in the postseason."
As good as West Lyon's offense has been, the Wildcats pitching staff has six shutouts on the season, including back-to-back shutouts in the district final and the substate final. West Lyon's staff has allowed more than three runs only four times this season.
Jalyn Gramstad got the start in the substate final and had 11 strikeouts in the complete game shutout. On the season he has 57 strikeouts in 35 innings. He's walked only seven batters and has a 1.00 ERA and 1.03 WHIP.
Senior Isaac Bruggeman follows with a 2.07 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched. Junior Zach Van Beek has a 1.91 ERA in 14 2/3 innings. Logan Meyer has thrown 12 1/3 innings with a 3.87 ERA.
"(Jalyn and Isaac) have been in big moments. They've played on a championship football team and (Isaac) wrestled in the state tournament and both ran on the blue oval," Kramer said. "They've been in those big-time moments and have stepped up and I am pretty proud of how they've dialed in and just continue to have that mindset that they've had to."
