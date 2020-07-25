West Lyon ready for first trip to state baseball tournament since 1996

The 14-3 Wildcats earned the No. 5 seed for the Class 2A state tournament and they face fourth-seeded Mid-Prairie, which is 15-3, on Monday at 1:30 p.m. in Des Moines.

There are a good amount of connections with the 1996 team besides the fact that Kramer was senior that season. Senior Logan Meyer and sophomore Jaxon Meyer are both nephews of Naatjes. Kurt Gramsted is an assistant coach on Kramer's staff and he was Kramer's teammate and best friend on the 1996 team. Senior Jalyn Gramstad is Kurt's son. Junior Jackson Kramer is Koury's nephew.

The 2020 team is now hoping to do something no other baseball team in West Lyon has and that's win the title. A good amount of the players already experienced a state title during the football season.

"I think we just have to continue to do what we've been doing this postseason and that's playing good baseball," Kramer said. "Have timely hitting and playing pretty decent defense and we've made plays when we had to. Just worry about yourself and control what you can control and keep that mindset that we've had since the postseason started."

Unity was able to hold the potent Wildcats offense to only three runs in the substate final. It's only the third time this season West Lyon has bene held under five runs this season and they have scored at least 10 runs in 11 games.