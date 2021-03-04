West Lyon upsets No. 1 Cherokee Washington in Class 3A Iowa girls basketball semifinals

In the second half, the momentum swung wildly. The Wildcats seemed to take control of the game with an 8-0 run that put them up 22-14, but saw their lead evaporate after Cherokee responded with a 13-0 run of its own to put the Braves up by five points.

In the final seconds of the first half, Cherokee senior Alexis Pingel put the Braves up by two with a steal led to a layup on the other end of the court. But a quick pass from Wildcats’ senior Kennedy Kramer to Hayley Knoblock down near the hoop tied the game at 29-29 as the teams went into halftime.

The Wildcats shot 54.5 percent as a team in the first half, while the Braves had a mark of 46.2 percent from the field. In addition to the 29-29 points tie, the Braves and Wildcats both went into the mid-game break with 13 rebounds and 10 turnovers.

Midway through the third quarter, the pendulum finally swung permanently in West Lyon’s favor. The Wildcats outscored the Braves by a 15-6 margin to take a 44-35 lead going into the fourth, and then held Cherokee to just four points in the final frame to seal the 15-point win.

In the second half, West Lyon held the Braves, who ranked fifth in the state in scoring this season regardless of class, to just 10 points.