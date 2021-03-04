West Lyon upsets No. 1 Cherokee Washington in Class 3A Iowa girls basketball semifinals

DES MOINES — 23 years is a long time to wait.
On Thursday afternoon at Wells Fargo Arena, the West Lyon girls basketball team made its mark on the school record books, as the Wildcats beat top-seeded Cherokee Washington in the Class 3A semifinals, 52-39.
WIth the victory, West Lyon clinched its first state title game appearance since 1998. West Lyon will play at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Class 3A championship game.
“It means so much to them, it means so much to the girls that played on the 1998 state team, and it means so much to our community, parents and everybody,” West Lyon head coach Ryan Brasser said. “This is a whole community win. It’s so fun to look across and see everybody that showed up to cheer us on. There is no feeling like it.”
The parents of several of the West Lyon players were members of the 1998 squad, which lost to Solon in the championship game. On Saturday, the plan is to finally finish the journey.
“I was only seven years old and the girls weren’t born yet,” Brasser said. “It’s kind of full circle with parents and the community. Being able to redo this thing every 23 years, hopefully it’s not that long again after this."
After a back and forth first quarter, West Lyon held a 16-14 lead over Cherokee.
In the second half, the momentum swung wildly. The Wildcats seemed to take control of the game with an 8-0 run that put them up 22-14, but saw their lead evaporate after Cherokee responded with a 13-0 run of its own to put the Braves up by five points.
In the final seconds of the first half, Cherokee senior Alexis Pingel put the Braves up by two with a steal led to a layup on the other end of the court. But a quick pass from Wildcats’ senior Kennedy Kramer to Hayley Knoblock down near the hoop tied the game at 29-29 as the teams went into halftime.
The Wildcats shot 54.5 percent as a team in the first half, while the Braves had a mark of 46.2 percent from the field. In addition to the 29-29 points tie, the Braves and Wildcats both went into the mid-game break with 13 rebounds and 10 turnovers.
Midway through the third quarter, the pendulum finally swung permanently in West Lyon’s favor. The Wildcats outscored the Braves by a 15-6 margin to take a 44-35 lead going into the fourth, and then held Cherokee to just four points in the final frame to seal the 15-point win.
In the second half, West Lyon held the Braves, who ranked fifth in the state in scoring this season regardless of class, to just 10 points.
“We definitely slowed them down and played our pace of the game,” West Lyon senior Kennedy Kramer said. “At first, we were playing theirs and it was still a little fast for our normalcy. We just slowed them down and it seemed to work really good.”
Kramer finished the night with 10 points for the Wildcats, while junior Brooklyn Meyer had a team-high 20 for West Lyon. Meyer finished with a double-double, with 13 rebounds to go along with her scoring total.
On defense, Meyer had five blocks.
Kenna Mongen led Cherokee with 13 total points.
At the end of the Wildcats’ victory, the team stormed the court in celebration, and a sea of blue-clad supporters in the standings roared their approval.
“It’s just special,” Meyer said. “We’re a small school, and we have a small community, and we’re really close-knit. It’s really cool to see everybody out in the stands cheering for us, knowing that they have a special connection to our team.”
The Braves shot 33 percent from the field on Wednesday, compared to West Lyon’s mark of 51 percent. West Lyon also out-rebounded Cherokee, 35-27.
“I just didn’t think we took very good care of the basketball today,” Cherokee head coach Brandon Slaughter said. “We didn’t shoot the ball well, and hats off to them, they played good defense. Their long kids and tall kids are a lot longer and taller than we are and we couldn't convert on shots.”
With the loss, Cherokee ends its season with a 23-1 overall record. The Braves will go into next season still seeking the first state title in program history, but will lose three of its top scorers to graduation, including top scorer JeMae Nichols.