West Lyon's Darin Naatjes goes into Hall of Fame

Naatjes said a lot of memories were made during those days.

"It's been so long and I don't have one memory in particular, they all run together," Naatjes said. "It's a culmination of a bunch of things. You remember the way we came together and competed at a high level. What sticks out are the friendships and relationships. A lot of them are close friends of mine today.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The process you went through, the training and competitive nature everyone had. The way we pushed each other. It got us to where we want to be in football at that point. It pushed us to have successful programs."

Naatjes went on to play football at Stanford and he also played baseball there, too.

He was a valuable tight end for the Stanford football program. He's successful baseball career at Stanford led to him getting drafted a second time. The first time was back in 1999 when the Colorado Rockies took him in the 22nd round of the MLB Draft but Naatjes elected to go to Stanford. He was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 14th round of the 2002 MLB Draft.

Naatjes spent four seasons in the Phillies' organization with his last one in 2005.