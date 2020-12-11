West Lyon's Darin Naatjes goes into Hall of Fame

The first thing Darin Naatjes thought when he received the call from the IHSAA informing him that he will now be a part of the Hall of Fame was that it's been a bit since he's played.
Naatjes' last high school football game was back in 1998 in the state title game.
The next thing that went through Naatjes' head was all of the memories from his four years at West Lyon, which helped build the foundation of the Wildcats' program.
"I think when you get a call like that, you think back and realize it's been awhile since you played," Naatjes said. "Getting the call and email from the association, it's a good honor and nice to hear. It's not really something you think about when you were playing but after awhile, you realize you are being honored for something you enjoyed doing and something you had fun doing."
Naatjes was a four-year starter for West Lyon, going from receiver to quarterback. He scored 188 points and played in two state title games. One was during his freshman season when the Wildcats finished as the runner-up and then in 1998, his senior season, when the Wildcats claimed their first-ever state championship.
Those teams helped build a foundation at West Lyon, which has since turned the Wildcats into a perennial power and a consistent threat to compete for a state title.
Naatjes said a lot of memories were made during those days.
"It's been so long and I don't have one memory in particular, they all run together," Naatjes said. "It's a culmination of a bunch of things. You remember the way we came together and competed at a high level. What sticks out are the friendships and relationships. A lot of them are close friends of mine today.
"The process you went through, the training and competitive nature everyone had. The way we pushed each other. It got us to where we want to be in football at that point. It pushed us to have successful programs."
Naatjes went on to play football at Stanford and he also played baseball there, too.
He was a valuable tight end for the Stanford football program. He's successful baseball career at Stanford led to him getting drafted a second time. The first time was back in 1999 when the Colorado Rockies took him in the 22nd round of the MLB Draft but Naatjes elected to go to Stanford. He was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 14th round of the 2002 MLB Draft.
Naatjes spent four seasons in the Phillies' organization with his last one in 2005.
After his playing career, Naatjes spent some time living out in Seattle but has since moved back to the area to spend more time with family and friends. Naatjes currently lives in Sioux Falls.
In 2019, Naatjes got to see two of his nephews, Logan Meyer and Jaxon Meyer, play for the Class 1A state title, which the Wildcats won. Jaxon is still in high school and Logan is playing for Northwestern College.
"Going around and watching my nephews, it's been fun," Naatjes said. "To see them win a state title and those other guys who I have helped coach, it was really fun to see."
The 2019 state title was the fifth one for West Lyon, all five coming since 1998.
All of them have come with Jay Rozeboom as the head coach. Naatjes was part of one of the first teams Rozeboom coached.
"Coach Rozeboom, in my opinion, is the best coach in the state," Naatjes said. "To watch what he has done with the program and he's a great, great person."
