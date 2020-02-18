West Monona advances in regional play with home win over Hinton

Maule also had back-to-back layups in the second quarter, and that was right around the time the Spartans were creating distance on Hinton.

“The kids battled,” Brandt said. “I thought my kids did exactly what they needed to do. … I felt like we moved the ball well. We need that on nights where No. 32 isn’t getting hers right away. We had to have other kids step up.”

While the Blackhawks had too big of a hole to dig out of being down 61-35 with 6:54 remaining in the game, Hinton wasn’t willing to give up on its season quite yet.

Bella Badar and Ashlyn Reintzel each hit two 3s in the fourth quarter, and got as close to an 18-point deficit with 5:24 left.

Badar led the Blackhawks with 19 points to close out her sophomore season. Reintzel, a freshman, had 11.

Anna Coffee, also a sophomore, scored 12 points.

“We have girls who have spent a lot of time in the gym shooting, and it can get contagious,” Hinton coach Matt Leary said. “That’s the whole thing about this game of basketball. You make shots and everything else looks good. A lot of these freshmen and even the sophomores got thrown into the fire. To build on that positively, look at all the court time and the games and situations that they got. Yeah, the girls are sad in the locker room, but they’re also excited about the future.”

