West Monona advances in regional play with home win over Hinton

ONAWA, Iowa -- Mallory McCall changed her mindset early in a Class 2A-Region 1 quarterfinal against Hinton on Tuesday, and after she did, her game started to flow.
McCall ended up with a 20-point game as she helped the West Monona High School girls basketball team defeat the Blackhawks 77-53 on West Monona’s home floor.
With the win, the Spartans (17-5) advance to the semifinals in a game against Central Lyon on Friday at MOC-Floyd Valley High School in Orange City.
McCall was charged with two fouls in the first 3 minutes, 6 seconds and had to sit out the rest of the first quarter without any points.
“I thought the two fouls early were questionable, but she has to fight through that,” Spartans coach Kevin Brandt said. “The box-and-1, we’ve seen that about four times this year, and it always takes a little bit of time to get used to that. We find ways to get her open. In those situations, I’ve got to find ways for other kids to get open.”
Brandt re-entered McCall to start the second quarter and scored her first point on a free throw with 6:46 left.
At halftime, McCall had eight points, but she knew she could do better. She had been working on getting all the negativity out of her head ever since she was a younger player.
So when the Spartans walked into their locker room at halftime, she flipped the switch from an offensive player into a defensive player.
The Spartans amped up the intensity of their 3-2 press zone, and with their length, the Blackhawks (11-11) couldn’t find ways to get the ball over the reaches of West Monona’s defense.
“My mind went from offense to defense,” McCall said. “I was going to step up my defensive game, and turn that into offense. (The steals) are what got my mind back into the game.”
McCall, who stands at 5-foot-10, was at the forefront of the Spartans’ press defense, and McCall had three steals in the third quarter. The Spartans in all outscored the Blackhawks 20-7 in the third quarter, which gave them a 23-point cushion entering the final quarter.
There were other players who stepped up while McCall was figuring things out.
All five starters for the Spartans scored in double figures. Sara Maule tied McCall with 20 points, Jordan Collison had 12, Lexi Lander scored 11 and Miella Struble hit two late free throws to reach the 10-point mark.
“That doesn’t happen very often,” Brandt said. “It makes your next round opponent wonder who they’re going to guard.”
Maule and Lander, both listed at 5-10, used their size to get opportunities in the paint. Lander hit two baskets in the first quarter down low while Maule hit one.
Maule also had back-to-back layups in the second quarter, and that was right around the time the Spartans were creating distance on Hinton.
“The kids battled,” Brandt said. “I thought my kids did exactly what they needed to do. … I felt like we moved the ball well. We need that on nights where No. 32 isn’t getting hers right away. We had to have other kids step up.”
While the Blackhawks had too big of a hole to dig out of being down 61-35 with 6:54 remaining in the game, Hinton wasn’t willing to give up on its season quite yet.
Bella Badar and Ashlyn Reintzel each hit two 3s in the fourth quarter, and got as close to an 18-point deficit with 5:24 left.
Badar led the Blackhawks with 19 points to close out her sophomore season. Reintzel, a freshman, had 11.
Anna Coffee, also a sophomore, scored 12 points.
“We have girls who have spent a lot of time in the gym shooting, and it can get contagious,” Hinton coach Matt Leary said. “That’s the whole thing about this game of basketball. You make shots and everything else looks good. A lot of these freshmen and even the sophomores got thrown into the fire. To build on that positively, look at all the court time and the games and situations that they got. Yeah, the girls are sad in the locker room, but they’re also excited about the future.”