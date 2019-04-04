DUNLAP, Iowa - Logan-Magnolia scored 145 points to defeat a field of seven at the Boyer Valley girls track and field meet held here Thursday.
West Monona was second in the team race with 104.5 points while Woodbine was third (87.5) and MVAOCOU fourth (64).
Makayla Haynes and Hannah Miller were 1-2 in the 200 meter dash with Haynes winning in 29.00. Miella Struble took the 800 for the Spartans in 2:50.00. West Monona won both the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.
Sophie Krusen was a winner for MVAOCOU in the high jump, leaping 4-8.