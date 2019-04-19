MONDAMIN, Iowa -- The West Monona girls track team scored 167 points to win the Gregg Beam-Hawkeye Co-Ed Invite on Thursday.
Woodbine won the boys title with 154 points.
For the girls, West Monona's team of Ariyah Williams, Jasmine Gaukel, Ariel Rotnicke and Mallory McCall won the sprint medley relay in 2:05.56. The team of Miella Struble, Tayah Struble, Jordan Collison and Enya Martinez won the 4x800 relay in 11:36.46. Williams, Gaukel, Rotnick and McCall won the 4x100 relay in 54.40 seconds, a season-best time. Tayah Struble, Miella Struble and McCall teamed with Hannah Miller to win the 4x400 in 4:35.79.
McCall won the 400 dash in 1:06.51 and she won the 200 dash in 28.14. Tayah Struble won the 800 run in 2:37.20, a season-best time by about 11 seconds.
Lawton-Bronson's Lilly Teager won the 3,000 run in 12:09.75 and she won the 1,500 run in 5:38.29.
For the boys, West Monona's team of Sean Pinkelman, Brad Bellis, Josh Heather and Calvin Coffman won the 4x100 relay in 45.56.
Heather won the 100 dash in 11.05 and he won the long jump with a distance of 20-feet, 1-inch. He added a win in the 200 in 23.18. Bellis won the high jump after clearing 5-10, a season-best performance.
Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central's team of Preston Pfaffle, Damon Schmid, Mitchell Countryman and Ethan Copeland won the sprint medley relay in 1:41.23.
Copeland won the 400 dash in 52.96.