West Monona, KPWC's girls relays have 'surprising' day at Sioux City Relays

SIOUX CITY — Neither the West Monona nor the Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central girls relay teams were expecting much on Saturday.
What the Spartans and KPWC got in return was more than they bargained for.
Both schools bumped up in the Class 1A rankings in the 4x200 meter relay during the Sioux City Relays, and both teams felt elated after learning that they had done so.
For starters, the Spartans won the 4x200 relay in Class C with a time of 1 minute, 52.78 seconds.
The quartet on that relay was Carly Miller, Tayah Struble, Kacy Miller and senior Mallory McCall.
The Spartans entered the day in the 20s, in regards to the rankings among Class 1A 4x200 relay times.
West Monona jumped right up to No. 3 with Saturday’s performance.
“It’s really crazy, and we were just told to go out and have fun,” McCall said. “Well, the second girl and I forgot our markers. So, we had to eyeball it. When we thought they got close, we just took off. It wasn’t really hard to read.”
The race following the Spartans’ win — the Class B 4x2 race — saw KPWC move from third to second in Class 1A in rankings.
The quartet of Aubree Bell, McKenzie Goodwin, Paige Kuchel and Erika Kuntz won that class’ race with a time of 1:45.87. That also set a meet record.
KPWC then turned around to set a meet record in the sprint medley. The same four girls, in the same order, ran a 1:50.49 in the sprint med to win that race and make more history.
“It’s amazing, and I’m so proud of my team, they’re so great,” Goodwin said. “We didn’t really know how we were going to do. In the 4x2, we had new people. We didn’t know how well we were going to do.”
Goodwin, Kuckel and Kuntz then won in the 4x400 relay with a time of 4:12.37. Lillian Ofert was the lead-off runner in that relay.
EP-J’s Peed wins MVP
Elk-Point Jefferson senior Drake Peed won both the discus and the shot put on Saturday, and the Relays awarded the Huskies senior with the MVP honor. (The girls MVP was Sioux City East’s Kaia Downs.)
Peed won the discus throw at 165 feet, 2 inches. Then, he won the shot put with his best throw measured at 55 feet, 1 inch.
Unity proves it’s quick
The Unity Christian 4x100 team moved up in the state rankings on Saturday, by winning the SCR’s Class B race in 43.47.
That puts the Knights at seventh, just behind Iowa City West (43.46).
The same four guys — Tyler Wierenga, Logan Franken, Clayton Bosma and Tanner Schouten — won in the 4x2 with a time of 1:29.98.