West Monona, KPWC's girls relays have 'surprising' day at Sioux City Relays

SIOUX CITY — Neither the West Monona nor the Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central girls relay teams were expecting much on Saturday.

What the Spartans and KPWC got in return was more than they bargained for.

Both schools bumped up in the Class 1A rankings in the 4x200 meter relay during the Sioux City Relays, and both teams felt elated after learning that they had done so.

For starters, the Spartans won the 4x200 relay in Class C with a time of 1 minute, 52.78 seconds.

The quartet on that relay was Carly Miller, Tayah Struble, Kacy Miller and senior Mallory McCall.

The Spartans entered the day in the 20s, in regards to the rankings among Class 1A 4x200 relay times.

West Monona jumped right up to No. 3 with Saturday’s performance.

“It’s really crazy, and we were just told to go out and have fun,” McCall said. “Well, the second girl and I forgot our markers. So, we had to eyeball it. When we thought they got close, we just took off. It wasn’t really hard to read.”

The race following the Spartans’ win — the Class B 4x2 race — saw KPWC move from third to second in Class 1A in rankings.