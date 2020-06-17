West Monona leads Western Valley Conference softball

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

West Monona and Westwood were clearly the top two teams in the Western Valley Conference last season, as both teams won 30 games.

Westwood graduated a good amount of players from its lineup but West Monona returns most of its potent lineup and well-rounded lineup, including one of the best players in Class 1A.

Westwood will still look to contend one of the top spots behind West Monona but they will be challenged by River Valley, Kingsley-Pierson and OABCIG, who have all started the season 2-0 so far.

Here's a look at the teams in the Western Valley Conference:

WEST MONONA

The Spartans went 30-6 last season and fell one game short of the Class 2A state tournament. West Monona graduated Kylie Henschen, Ariel Rotnicke, Macie McCall, Jasmine Gaukel and Madison Haynes.

However, West Monona coach Clint Nichols feels he can plug in some players in those spots and the Spartans opened the season ranked No. 8 in 2A.

Plus he gets Megan Nichols back, who played in 12 games before suffering a season-ending injury last year. She was batting .484.