West Monona leads Western Valley Conference softball

West Monona and Westwood were clearly the top two teams in the Western Valley Conference last season, as both teams won 30 games.
Westwood graduated a good amount of players from its lineup but West Monona returns most of its potent lineup and well-rounded lineup, including one of the best players in Class 1A.
Westwood will still look to contend one of the top spots behind West Monona but they will be challenged by River Valley, Kingsley-Pierson and OABCIG, who have all started the season 2-0 so far.
Here's a look at the teams in the Western Valley Conference:
WEST MONONA
The Spartans went 30-6 last season and fell one game short of the Class 2A state tournament. West Monona graduated Kylie Henschen, Ariel Rotnicke, Macie McCall, Jasmine Gaukel and Madison Haynes.
However, West Monona coach Clint Nichols feels he can plug in some players in those spots and the Spartans opened the season ranked No. 8 in 2A.
Plus he gets Megan Nichols back, who played in 12 games before suffering a season-ending injury last year. She was batting .484.
"We lost five seniors, including our shortstop and right fielder, who were two of our better hitters. People will be shocked with what we replace them with and it will be interesting to see how they perform because they are young," Nichols said. "I've been very pleased. I'm so excited for the season and I didn't think it was going to happen. We are setup to be very good."
In the circle, the Spartans are led by senior Lexi Lander, who struck out 265 batters in 184 1/3 innings with a 0.91 ERA and a 0.84 WHIP.
She the top hitter back in what was a deep lineup for the Spartans lineup last season, batting .484 with 39 RBIs, six home runs and 19 doubles.
The lineup is plenty deep after her, too. Junior Mallory McCall batted .381 with 35 runs scored and 28 RBIs and sophomore MaKayla Haynes batted .345 with 31 runs scored and 26 RBIs. Junior Megan Bonham batted .296 with 24 RBIs. Nichols had 15 runs scored in 59 at-bats and drove in 12 runs.
"Super powerful lineup with Makayla in the four-hole. We will surprise some people with where Lexi is," Clint Nichols said. "Our five-hitter Megan Bonham had three home runs and she is very powerful."
Sophomore Miella Struble scored 28 runs as a courtesy runner last season and sophomore Madison Chesnut drove in 20 runs.
"These younger girls, they look up to Lexi so much and these girls just want to play and win and we have a great opportunity to do that," Nichols said. "With 2A, we are going to battle a lot of the best teams."
WESTWOOD
After a 30-win season, the Rebels only return four starters from last season's team, meaning it is going to take a few games for the Rebels to get their footing.
The Rebels do return senior third baseman Aryanna DeRoin, second-team All-Western Valley Conference selection and senior shortstop Katie Crawford, junior Elisa Davis, who is moving to catch, and junior second baseman Shelby Skinner.
"Many key role players on the past three-year, 30-win teams will be asked to expand to much larger roles this year," Westwood coach Dan Thompson said. "We are excited with our pitching depth as four players will likely see varsity innings. This will be a very new team for Westwood that should put an exciting style of play on the field."
The Rebels graduated Katelyn Martian, who pitched 190 1/3 innings and Sam Burkhart, who also graduated, pitched 30 2/3. Junior Holly Holtz threw 11 innings and will share innings with sophomore Josie McCluskey and eighth-grader Ella Hanner.
Westwood graduated its top four hitters with Andee Martin, Martian, Brenna Pike and Burkhart.
DeRois and Davis are the Rebels top-two returning hitters. DeRoin batted .337 in 98 at-bats with 12 doubles and 22 RBIs. Davis batted .331 in 127 at-bats with 34 runs scored. Skinner batted .290 with 28 runs scored and Crawford batted .283 with 27 runs scored. Holtz only had 26 at-bats last year but as a courtesy runner, she scored 54 runs with 30 stolen bases. Plus she batted .308 in those limited at-bats. Sophomore Emma Shook scored 31 runs and freshman Jaeden Ferris scored 23 runs.
RIDGE VIEW
The Raptors went 23-11 last season including 14-4 in the WVC but graduated their top pitcher and four of their top-five hitters.
Emerson Else graduated and pitched 150 2/3 innings last season. Sophomore Addison Schmidt did throw 64 2/3 innings but had a 5.41 ERA and a 1.87 WHIP.
At the plate, the Raptors graduated four players — Kennedy Mason, Madeline Else, Emerson Else and Kara Richard — who batted above .350 along with Rachel Kenny, who batted .313.
Still, Ridge View returns one of its best hitters yet. Sophomore Emma Vohs batted .404 with 31 RBIs, the second-most on the team last season, along with a team-high 11 doubles and scored 26 runs. Junior Mikayla Kolpin batted .357 with 36 runs scored and junior Autumn Henkel batted .352 in 71 at-bats. She drove in 20 runs.
RIVER VALLEY
River Valley returns two All-District players from its 19-19 season in 2019 and has five starters back overall.
The top player back is Taylor Knaack, the team's top pitcher last season with a 3.28 ERA in 179 1/3 innings. She struck out 169 batters but walked 78 and had a 1.47 WHIP. Knaack was also River Valley's best hitter last season, batting .402 with 39 runs scored and eight doubles.
Junior Brittany Meyer batted .347 with a team-high 36 RBIs, eight home runs, 12 doubles and 35 runs scored. Senior Kaylee Knaack batted .333 with 30 runs scored and 26 RBIs and junior Katrina Todd batted .317 with 30 runs scored and three triples.
Senior Sydney Zahnley batted .298 with 23 RBIs and junior Daisy Olais batted .295 with 24 RBIs and 26 runs scored. Senior Kendall Fitch had 21 RBIs.
"High expectations for this group of girls. Good hitting with above-average speed and power in the lineup," River Valley coach Dean Norris said. "The Western Valley Conference is tough as usual with West Monona picked as the favorite but the race should be wide open. This team is hard-working and has great chemistry together and I am really looking forward to the season."
WOODBURY CENTRAL
The Wildcats are coming off a 15-16 season and are young, but still have six starters back from last season's 9-7 WVC squad.
Woodbury Central did graduate two hitters that batted better than .350 with Sidnie Graff and Sally Gallagher but the Wildcats do return their top hitter with junior Emma DeStigter, who batted a team-high .433 with 29 RBIs and 14 doubles.
Junior Lindsie Graff batted .374 with 14 doubles and a team-high 37 runs scored. Sophomore Sammy Bates scored 20 runs and sophomore Maddie Schultz scored 23 runs.
"We are young and have spots to fill but are willing to learn," Woodbury Central coach Kati Steffen said. "We have a very hardworking squad this year."
KINGSLEY-PIERSON
The Panthers struggled to a 14-22 record last season but return eight starters with none of them being seniors, which may have led to the 2-0 start so far this season. Madison Goodwin is the only one who graduated for last season's team.
The Panthers return five players who batted above .300 last season, led by junior Anna Bubke, who batted .436 with a team-high five home runs and 34 RBIs. Freshman MaKenna Bowman batted .368. Junior Delaney Iseminger and freshman Avery Schroeder each batted .340 with Schroeder hitting 10 doubles with 31 runs scored and Iseminger driving in 23 runs. Junior Hayden Dunne batted .308 with 24 runs scored nad 10 doubles and sophomore Chloe Peschau batted. 295. Freshman Allison Reinking scored 24 runs.
The key will be in the circle. Bubke led the team with 100 1/3 innings but opponents batted .302 off her, leading to a 4.59 ERA and a 1.69 WHIP. Junior Rachel Bohle pitched 67 1/3 innings with a 3.33 ERA but had 31 walks for a 1.60 WHIP.
LAWTON-BRONSON
After a 10-22 season, the Eagles do return their top hitter. Junior Bella Johnson batted .381 with 24 RBis. Senior Rylee Wagner batted .324 with 22 runs scored.
MVAOCOU
The Rams return two key hitters from its 8-25 squad from last season. Senior Kenedee Bubke batted .421 with a team-high 22 RBIs and senior MaKenzie Smith batted .361 with 23 runs scored and nine doubles.
OABCIG
Even though the Falcons were last in the league with six wins last season, they are 2-0 this year.
If OABCIG is going to keep it up, it needs solid play in the circle. Senior Halle Hemer returns after striking out 118 batters in 126 1/3 innings. She had a 4.10 ERA and a 1.59 WHIP.
At the plate, the Falcons return junior Anna Winterrowd, who led the team with a .414 batting average with 29 runs scored. Senior Corin Bower batted .370.
The Falcons did graduate Kelsey Dausel and Kirsten Dausel, so they need to continue to develop depth in the lineup.
