West Monona shows offensive strength against River Valley in 14-2 win

The Spartans got runs off Thomas, too.

West Monona sent all nine of its hitters in the fifth inning, and it scored three runs with two outs. Lander flew out and Mallory McCall had a groundout, but the rest of the lineup picked their two top hitters up.

After Megan Nichols, Kacy Miller and MaKayla Haynes had singles, Spartans catcher Madison Chesnut brought in the first two with a double. Haynes later scored on a Megan Bonham bases-loaded hit by pitch.

Kacy Miller, Haynes and Chesnut later had hits in the sixth inning to give the Spartans their final four runs.

Lander was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs.

Nichols and Chesnut both had a three-hit night with two RBIs.

Nichols, who couldn’t play last year with a torn right ACL, is happy to be part of an offense that is clicking in late June.

“I think I'm hitting pretty good, and I came back with vengeance for this season,” Nichols said. “And, being there for (Lander) and hitting in my girls. It’s been great. It’s great. Last time I was here, I couldn’t walk.”

In all, the Spartans scored 14 runs on 16 hits.