West Monona shows offensive strength against River Valley in 14-2 win

CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa -- The West Monona High School softball team showed its offensive strength on Monday night.
West Monona (10-1) went on three rallies against River Valley (11-1), and that fueled a 14-2 win over the Wolverines in Western Valley Conference play.
Both teams traded early runs in the first couple of innings, but the Class 2A ninth-ranked Spartans scored five runs in the fourth inning that broke the game open.
Spartans senior Lexi Lander helped her cause in that fourth inning, as she had a two-run double.
“I knew I had to get something done,” Lander said. “I was getting ready to hit, and that just started the spark to get everyone going. … Once we start getting hits, everyone starts to roll. The spark just gets them going. We keep rolling until we feel comfortable.”
Later in the inning, Megan Nichols hit a two-run double to close out the five-run rally. The inning started with hits from Megan Bonham and Carly Miller.
That fourth-inning rally by the Spartans forced Wolverines senior Taylor Knaack out of the circle, and the Wolverines brought in freshman Maddie Thomas to pitch.
“We got ourselves in trouble early,” River Valley coach Dean Norris said. “We knew what to expect. We knew they were going to be tough. We knew we had to be perfect. We hoped to hang around and get them late like we’ve been doing all year.”
The Spartans got runs off Thomas, too.
West Monona sent all nine of its hitters in the fifth inning, and it scored three runs with two outs. Lander flew out and Mallory McCall had a groundout, but the rest of the lineup picked their two top hitters up.
After Megan Nichols, Kacy Miller and MaKayla Haynes had singles, Spartans catcher Madison Chesnut brought in the first two with a double. Haynes later scored on a Megan Bonham bases-loaded hit by pitch.
Kacy Miller, Haynes and Chesnut later had hits in the sixth inning to give the Spartans their final four runs.
Lander was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs.
Nichols and Chesnut both had a three-hit night with two RBIs.
Nichols, who couldn’t play last year with a torn right ACL, is happy to be part of an offense that is clicking in late June.
“I think I'm hitting pretty good, and I came back with vengeance for this season,” Nichols said. “And, being there for (Lander) and hitting in my girls. It’s been great. It’s great. Last time I was here, I couldn’t walk.”
In all, the Spartans scored 14 runs on 16 hits.
“When we string together hits, we’re pretty unstoppable,” Lander said. “I think we’re hitting our stride right now. Once we get that one hit going, everyone just feels the confidence. Once we get a few runs, that takes a little bit of the pressure off. I trust every single one of these girls 100 percent.”
On the other side of the dugout, Norris still trusts his team, despite the loss to the Spartans.
Even though the Spartans scored seven runs on Knaack, Norris will place the Wolverines ace right back in the circle on Tuesday when they face Kingsley-Pierson at home.
“We struggled today, we didn’t handle the pressure very well,” Norris said. “Hopefully we’ll bounce back. That’s the nice thing about softball. You can flush this one and move onto the next one. We have tough kids.”
The Wolverines got one run in the first inning and one in the fifth. Knaack scored on a past ball that went by Chesnut.
Then, in the fifth, the Wolverines got back-to-back doubles from eighth-grader Izzy Deeds and junior Danika Dewitt. Dewitt drove home Deeds with her double.
