West Monona softball beats OABCIG 11-0

BATTLE CREEK, Iowa – West Monona's Lexi Lander got some much needed rest over the weekend and it showed on Tuesday night.
Lander got three rare days off from throwing a softball, and the result ended up in a three-hitter for Lander, as she shut out the Falcons 11-0 on their home field.
Lander retired the first 17 batters of the night, then the Falcons got back-to-back singles in the sixth inning.
OABCIG senior Abby Bender jumped ahead early in the count and sent a fly ball to shallow right field that Spartans right fielder Carly Miller couldn’t get to on the fly.
Two pitches later, Falcons lead-off hitter Anna Winterrowd used her speed to lay down a bunt down the third-base line, and she beat the throw from Nichols by less than a step.
Lander got out of the jam by forcing a groundout on Halle Hemer that went right back to Lander.
Corin Bower, a Falcons senior, led off the seventh inning with perhaps the hardest hit ball of the night. Her line drive caromed off Nichols’ glove and rolled into left field.
“We knew she was going to be tough, and we tried to crank the pitching machine, but she’s a stud, so you have to give her all the respect,” OABCIG coach Codie Fineran said. “I told them to start bunting to put it into play somehow. We had a couple girls get some in the holes, so we’re not going to face anyone better than her.”
Lander struck out 11 Falcons hitters, and only had one three-ball count the entire night. With the strikeouts, Lander is at 49 on the early, condensed season.
“I figured she would be throwing hard,” Spartans coach Clint Nichols said. “We have to keep her head in it. It’s about the location and she’s working ahead in the count.”
Lander had two first-pitch balls and that was to Falcons senior Ryder Cranston in the fifth inning and then to freshman Haley Harms in the sixth.
Lander knew that she would come out throwing hard in the first couple innings, as she didn’t pitch much over the last three days.
“The rest is nice, especially when you have so many games in a row,” Lander said. “I was ready for tonight. I was throwing every day in the weeks right before practice, and getting used to what it would be like, but those rest days are pretty nice.”
Lander got some early help, too.
The Spartans got five runs in the first inning and got that off three hits. They also took advantage of three early Falcons errors.
West Monona scored its first run on an error committed by starting pitcher Winterrowd, then Nichols drove in Mallory McCall on a sacrifice fly.
MaKayla Haynes later got an RBI single that she hit to right field, then sophomore Sierra Siebersma had an RBI single.
A run also scored on an error, as the Falcons outfield couldn’t catch a fly ball hit by Spartans catcher Madison Chestnut.
“The cushion was good, because you can take a little bit of the pressure off,” Lander said. “You can relax a little. I was pretty relaxed.”
Nichols was happy to see the early rally. It’s something the Spartans haven’t done yet so far in the season.
“It was nice to come out in the first inning,” Nichols said. “… With Lexi on the mound, that makes things easier. If we can score five in the first inning, then I’m comfortable going through the game with her on the mound.”
The Spartans tacked on three more runs in the third inning, then three more in the seventh inning. In the seventh inning, Megan Nichols hit a two-run double, then Nichols scored on an RBI triple from eighth-grader Kacy Miller.
