West Monona softball beats OABCIG 11-0

Lander struck out 11 Falcons hitters, and only had one three-ball count the entire night. With the strikeouts, Lander is at 49 on the early, condensed season.

“I figured she would be throwing hard,” Spartans coach Clint Nichols said. “We have to keep her head in it. It’s about the location and she’s working ahead in the count.”

Lander had two first-pitch balls and that was to Falcons senior Ryder Cranston in the fifth inning and then to freshman Haley Harms in the sixth.

Lander knew that she would come out throwing hard in the first couple innings, as she didn’t pitch much over the last three days.

“The rest is nice, especially when you have so many games in a row,” Lander said. “I was ready for tonight. I was throwing every day in the weeks right before practice, and getting used to what it would be like, but those rest days are pretty nice.”

Lander got some early help, too.

The Spartans got five runs in the first inning and got that off three hits. They also took advantage of three early Falcons errors.

West Monona scored its first run on an error committed by starting pitcher Winterrowd, then Nichols drove in Mallory McCall on a sacrifice fly.