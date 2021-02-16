West Monona stops Hinton to advance to Class 2A playoffs

“If you would have told me heading into the game that McCall would have 13 points, I’d say we win,” Hinton coach Matt Leary said. “Their on the ball pressure bothered us a little more. We had good looks, but we were 0-for-20 from three. We have three girls who are pretty capable of knocking those down, you just don’t want it to happen on the same night where none of them are hitting.”

Hinton forged an 11-10 lead after a tight first quarter, then went cold the rest of the game.

The Blackhawks were, in order, 3-for-12, 3-for-12 and 3-for-13 the final three stanzas.

As it turned out, West Monona wound up taking the lead for good, 12-11, when McCall scored the first bucket of the second quarter. The Blackhawks stayed close, however, trailing 21-18 at halftime.

As turnovers continued to mount, nobody scored the first three minutes of the third quarter.

Collison made a 3-pointer to give West Monona a six-point advantage and after a basket by Hinton’s Ashlyn Reintzel, the Spartans scored five straight to open up a 30-20 lead.

West Monona led by as many as 11 points in the fourth quarter, but the Blackhawks trimmed it to five with two minutes remaining.