West Monona stops Hinton to advance to Class 2A playoffs

ONAWA, Iowa — It might make for disjointed, sloppy, or out of sync games, but defense is what the West Monona girls basketball team hangs its hat on.
Coming into an Iowa Class 2A regional quarterfinal, the Spartans had allowed just 38.6 points per game.
They bettered that here Tuesday night, coming away a 43-34 winner over Hinton.
West Monona, now 15-7, will play Treynor or Lawton-Broson in a Friday semifinal at Treynor.
No. 10 Treynor (17-4) hosts Lawton-Bronson (10-11) in a Wednesday quarterfinal.
“We use kind of a 1-3-1 schematic,” explained West Monona coach Dave Kuhl. “We play a little football with it.”
Which is natural, since Kuhl is a longtime football coach who is coaching basketball for the first time since 1992.
West Monona also has the luxury of one of the top scorers in the state in senior Mallory McCall. Although McCall didn’t have her typical outing, she ranks third in 2A and sixth in the state with a 22.3 average.
Hinton (10-11) focused much of its attention on McCall, limiting her to 13 points. But senior Jordan Collison came through with four 3-pointers and 16 points.
Meanwhile, the always disruptive West Monona defense was at its best.
“If you would have told me heading into the game that McCall would have 13 points, I’d say we win,” Hinton coach Matt Leary said. “Their on the ball pressure bothered us a little more. We had good looks, but we were 0-for-20 from three. We have three girls who are pretty capable of knocking those down, you just don’t want it to happen on the same night where none of them are hitting.”
Hinton forged an 11-10 lead after a tight first quarter, then went cold the rest of the game.
The Blackhawks were, in order, 3-for-12, 3-for-12 and 3-for-13 the final three stanzas.
As it turned out, West Monona wound up taking the lead for good, 12-11, when McCall scored the first bucket of the second quarter. The Blackhawks stayed close, however, trailing 21-18 at halftime.
As turnovers continued to mount, nobody scored the first three minutes of the third quarter.
Collison made a 3-pointer to give West Monona a six-point advantage and after a basket by Hinton’s Ashlyn Reintzel, the Spartans scored five straight to open up a 30-20 lead.
West Monona led by as many as 11 points in the fourth quarter, but the Blackhawks trimmed it to five with two minutes remaining.
McCall made a big bucket on an inbounds play and Makayla Haynes worked inside for another hoop and McCall scored again before Hinton’s final bucket with 29 seconds left.
Haynes finished with nine points for the Spartans. The 16 points were 10 points above Collison’s season average.
“They just play hard, they’re all going to be like that,” said Kuhl. “We tried to get them to play our style and get out of their offense and I think we got them out of their offense a lot of times.”
Kuhl, a past Sioux City Journal Football Coach of the Year, has enjoyed his foray into basketball.
“I like these girls, they’re super girls,” he said. “I bite on ‘em and they take it. I tell them I’m a football coach so you have to take it. We’ve gotten mentally stronger in a lot of things.”
Aubree Lake was the only player to reach double figures for Hinton with 10 points. The Spartans limited Bella Badar and Anna Coffee – who averaged a combined 25 points per game -- to seven points.
Hinton, though, has no seniors on its roster.
West Monona has won four in a row and held its last three foes to a combined 65 points.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!