West Monona's Lexi Lander storied high school career has just one accomplishment left

Lander, who will play at Des Moines Area Community College next, has been a starter for West Monona since her eighth-grade season and even though her final season is getting off to an unusual start, Nichols said the senior is as poised as ever to start the season.

"It's been an unbelievable high school career. It's pretty much business as usual for her. Pitching wise, she is so focused. Her last two pitching sessions, everything is working and everything is on," Nichols said. "She's just a great kid. Very intelligent and has worked hard. She's always led by example. You couldn't ask for a better kid to coach. She tries and help out any of the younger girls. She's just a great kid."

Lander has been part of a major turnaround with the West Monona softball team. The last time the Spartans had a winning season was in 1993. In her eighth-grade season in 2016, the Spartans went .500 and won the Western Valley Conference tournament as the nine-seed, knocking off Lawton-Bronson.

The Spartans went on to have winning seasons the next three years and come into the 2020 campaign ranked No. 8 in Class 2A.

"Her and Megan both started as eighth-graders," Nichols said. "The juniors and seniors have been playing together for quite some time and we have some very good athletes."