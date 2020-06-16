West Monona's Lexi Lander storied high school career has just one accomplishment left

Lexi Lander has done about everything one can think of during her time at West Monona High School.
While she's probably most known for being one of the best softball players in Class 1A, Lander is also a standout for the West Monona volleyball, basketball and track and field teams. Off the court, Lander is West Monona's valedictorian this year and scored a 30 on her ACT.
But there is still one last thing for Lander to accomplish. Although the team has come close to making the state tournament in her previous seasons with the team, the Spartans haven't made it to Fort Dodge yet, which is something Lander and Wast Monona hopes to remedy this season.
However, Lander isn't making that the sole focus because the season was almost canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, reaching the state tournament is still on her mind.
"Honestly, I am just glad I get to play this year but getting to state would be the cherry on top," Lander said. "I have that goal in the back of my mind and hoping we can get there this year. I feel like we have a good team. I think we will be pretty solid this year. It's been a tremendous (five years) and I would not trade this experience for anything. I love to compete, it's great to have these relationships, not just with your teammates but with other players with other teams."
West Monona coach Clint Nichols has had a front seat for Lander's performance not just in high school but in youth ball and his daughter, Megan, is also a senior. Lexi's father, Josh, is an assistant coach for Nichols.
Lander, who will play at Des Moines Area Community College next, has been a starter for West Monona since her eighth-grade season and even though her final season is getting off to an unusual start, Nichols said the senior is as poised as ever to start the season.
"It's been an unbelievable high school career. It's pretty much business as usual for her. Pitching wise, she is so focused. Her last two pitching sessions, everything is working and everything is on," Nichols said. "She's just a great kid. Very intelligent and has worked hard. She's always led by example. You couldn't ask for a better kid to coach. She tries and help out any of the younger girls. She's just a great kid."
Lander has been part of a major turnaround with the West Monona softball team. The last time the Spartans had a winning season was in 1993. In her eighth-grade season in 2016, the Spartans went .500 and won the Western Valley Conference tournament as the nine-seed, knocking off Lawton-Bronson.
The Spartans went on to have winning seasons the next three years and come into the 2020 campaign ranked No. 8 in Class 2A.
"Her and Megan both started as eighth-graders," Nichols said. "The juniors and seniors have been playing together for quite some time and we have some very good athletes."
Lander has been one of the top hitters for the Spartans in each of her previous four seasons. Even though she was put in the lineup right away as an eighth-grader, she went on to finish second on the team with a .423 average and led the team with 27 RBIs, 11 doubles and three triples.
While the numbers make it seem like it came easy for Lander right away at the plate, she admitted she needed a few games to get comfortable at the plate.
"Honestly, I was super nervous," Lander said. "I remember my eighth-grade year, I was definitely intimidated by the senior players and pitchers. But after a couple of games, it didn't phase you anymore and you mesh in."
As a freshman, Lander not only became one of the best hitters on her team but also in the state. She batted .525 with 60 RBIs, three home runs, three triples and 23 doubles. In her sophomore season, Lander hit .475 with seven home runs, 48 RBIs, 14 doubles and three triples.
While Lander saw her RBIs dip below 40 last season with 39, it was more because plenty of other Spartans around her were driving in runs. Lander finished her junior season with a .484 average with six home runs and 19 doubles.
"She's always been very powerful but her pitch selection, she does not swing at a bad pitch," Nichols said. "She's always had that power. She shrunk the strike zone to only hit strikes. I believe that is her biggest asset, she only swings at strikes."
Lander's pitching prowess took a little more time. As an eighth-grader, she was West Monona's primary pitcher as she threw 162 2/3 innings with 127 strikeouts and a 3.53 ERA. However, she had 85 walks and a 1.76 WHIP. As a freshman, Lander pitched 254 1/3 innings with 133 strikeouts and a 3.74 ERA, but once again had 70 walks and a 1.72 WHIP.
Things started to come together in the circle for Lander during her sophomore season.
"It was overall practice like any pitcher would. My sophomore year was when I started to learn a few more movement pitchers and that kept people on their toes a little more," Lander said. "That was the year I learned my riseball. Once I learned my riseball, that became my favorite pitch. It's definitely tough for the batter which makes it more fun to see when you can strike them out with it."
Lander struck out 207 batters in 145 innings as a sophomore and then punched out 265 batters in 184 1/3 innings last season.
It wasn't just the strikeouts that improved but so did Lander's accuracy. She walked 66 batters her sophomore season and allowed fewer hits as opponents' only batted .187 against her, shrinking her WHIP to 1.17. Last season Lander only walked 55 batters and allowed only 99 hits for a 0.84 WHIP.
Lander's ERA the last two seasons is 1.59 as a sophomore and 0.91 as a junior.
"Her accuracy improved dramatically and it improved her sophomore year," Nichols said. "She always threw hard but sometimes she's a little wild. As she got older, her accuracy got way better and that's what has improved her ERA. She's not walking people so then they have to earn their way on."
With being one of the best pitchers and one of the best hitters in 1A, that makes Lander one of the best players in 1A.
"In her class, I would say in the top five," Nichols said. "She's definitely right up there. If you put her numbers in there, she is right up there with them. She has a great work ethic and pitches and hits all year round."
