NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- West Point-Beemer is in seventh place at the Class C Nebraska girls state golf tournament.
Lincoln Luthern leads the Class C tournament with a 378. West Point-Beemer shot a 403 for seventh place on the first day. Hartington Cedar Catholic is 12th with a 425 and Oakland-Craig is 14th with 442.
Boone Central's Abbigail Brodersen and Kimball's Payton Wise are tied for the individual lead with a 78 each.
For West Point-Beemer, Brook Diekemper lead the team with a 91 and is tied for 14th. Kailey Johnson is tied for 17th with a 92.
Cedar Catholic is led by Maizie Christensen, who is tied for 42nd with a 105 along with teammate Grace Biltoft. Oakland-Craig's Megan Bousquet is tied for 50th with a 107.
The final round at Lake Maloney Golf Club starts at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.