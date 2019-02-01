SIOUX CITY – Cliff McCray piled up 31 points and reached a scoring milestone in West’s 74-53 boys basketball win over Bishop Heelan Friday at West High.
McCray, a Southwest Minnesota State recruit, went over 1,000 points for his career with a double-double, adding 11 rebounds and six assists. Micah McWell also posted a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
West, now 13-4 overall and 10-2 in the Missouri River Conference, picked up its fifth straight victory and completed a rare season sweep of city rival Heelan. McCray now has 1,006 career points.
The Wolverines jumped to a 20-12 lead after one quarter before ringing up 23 points and nearly doubling the score on the Crusaders in the second quarter, taking a 43-23 halftime advantage.
Heelan (4-13, 1-9) got 11 points each from Tommy Schiltz and Cole Hogue. The Crusaders are back in action Saturday at home against Carroll Kuemper.
West’s next contest is at home against Spirit Lake Friday.